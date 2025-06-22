Here's How To Reset The SMC On Your MacBook

Generally speaking, MacBooks are some of the most reliable laptops on the market. For example, MacBook Pros are known for their longevity, with some lasting for more than a decade after the original purchase. Of course, your mileage will vary, but that doesn't take away from the fact that when you buy a MacBook, you know you're getting a solid computer. However, that doesn't mean things won't go wrong from time to time. One issue MacBook owners sometimes run into is that their device suddenly refuses to turn on, the battery won't charge, the fan runs loudly for no reason, it overheats, or the webcam stops working. If a normal restart doesn't fix the issue, you might be dealing with a hardware-level glitch, and resetting your SMC can often help.

Your MacBook's SMC, or System Management Controller, manages low-level hardware functions on Intel-based models, like power, battery charging, sleep settings, fan speed, and even things like the keyboard backlight and LED indicators. When these systems start malfunctioning, resetting the SMC can help get things back on track. If you have a MacBook with Apple Silicon, like the MacBook Air M4, your computer doesn't have a separate SMC chip. However, you can still reset its hardware management system using a simple shutdown and restart process. While it's technically not an SMC reset, it works the same way and can help get your MacBook back to normal if something goes wrong.