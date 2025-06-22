3 Alternatives To The AMD RX 9060 XT That You Can Buy Today

When scoping out and comparing components for your next gaming PC, it's easy to get lost in the premium range that features some of the most powerful graphics cards money can buy. With a virtually unlimited budget, 4K gaming at high frame rates is what's achievable — but not everyone is willing to blow thousands of dollars on a GPU. Thankfully, the mid-range selection of graphics cards has gotten a lot more competitive in recent years.

AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT was unveiled at Computex 2025 following the success of the higher-end RX 9070 XT. The new GPU starts at an MSRP of $299 — but that's for the 8GB VRAM version. There also exists an RX 9060 XT with 16GB of VRAM, which is the one that most gamers should be eyeing, given how resource-intensive recent titles have gotten.

Both graphics cards are based on the new RDNA 4 architecture and pack in AMD's latest FSR 4 (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and Fluid Motion Frames, two technologies that noticeably improve gaming performance under the right conditions. The 16GB RX 9060 XT, priced at $349, offers an excellent value, as long as you can find it for the same price.

If you've been eyeing alternatives, perhaps something built by Team Green, there are a few compelling options that rival AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT. We've based this list on expert reviews, and you can find more about our methodology at the end of this read.