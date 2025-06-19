You'll Want This Android Feature Handy During A Home Internet Outage

Setting up Ethernet tethering is easier than you might think, but you'll need a few things first. To start, make sure your Android phone is running Android 11 or later, as that's when the feature was introduced. You'll also need a USB-C-to-Ethernet adapter—or better yet, a USB-C hub with a charging port, so your phone can stay powered while it's in use. Keep in mind that there are several types of USB-C adapters for a variety of uses. For an internet outage, consider an adapter like the Cixun USB-C to Ethernet adapter with charging port, which has a list price of $19.37 on Amazon, to make sure your home can stay online when the internet's down.

Once you've got it set up, your router will treat your phone like a temporary internet source. What this means for you is that your existing Wi-Fi network will keep working as usual, and all of your connected devices, like security cameras, laptops, and smart TVs, will work without you having to reconnect or reconfigure anything. Because your router is still handling the Wi-Fi, your devices stay connected just as they were, only the internet source has changed.

Follow these steps to enable Ethernet tethering on your Android phone:

Connect a USB-C Ethernet adapter or hub to your Android phone. Plug an Ethernet cable from the adapter into your router's WAN port. On your Android phone, go to Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & Tethering. Toggle on Ethernet tethering.

The Ethernet tethering option will be grayed out until you connect a compatible adapter. If everything is connected properly, your phone will immediately start feeding data to your router, and your home network should come back online within a few seconds.