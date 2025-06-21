Mazda Owes Its First Appearance In The US To This American Aircraft Company

Mazda's automotive history dates back to 1931 when the company formerly known as Tokyo Cork Kogyo Co. produced its first self-powered vehicle, an auto-rickshaw that was essentially a tricycle. Common to other Japanese industrial firms, Mazda produced military equipment during World War II before facing a long and arduous recovery period.

This struggle culminated in the 1960 Mazda R360 Coupe, the company's first postwar car and their first enclosed "car" as we know it, one of a wave of new-model kei cars. These were hypercompacts built to be cheap and available for everyone, using advanced mass-manufacturing techniques adopted from overseas companies, beginning Mazda's international pursuits. However, small kei cars like these were inadequate for America's interstate highway system, a point driven home with the commercial failure of the Subaru 360. It took another decade before Mazda committed to exporting to the United States, but when they did, it was with none other than the Toyo Kogyo Mazda Cosmo Sport 110S Series I, better known as the first-generation Mazda Cosmo.

But that was 1970; a little-known fact is that two Mazda 110Ss, Mazda's designation for export-bound Cosmos, actually found their way onto American shores in 1967 as part of a technology demonstration. And the importer was none other than the Curtiss-Wright Aircraft company, the same company that produced warbirds like the P-40 Warhawk. As an industrial and engine manufacturer, Curtiss-Wright expressed interest in perfecting Wankel engines, and purchased these cars to study Mazda's engine design architecture. Let's dive in and discuss the fascinating history of the 110S (hereafter the "Cosmo") and how it came to U.S. shores.