4 Swiss Army Knife Alternatives That Are Manufactured In America

Swiss Army Knives (SAKs) are some of our closest allies. After all, their bevy of handy attachments can prove useful in so many situations. But as great as traditional blades can be, there's a wide world of alternatives made in the USA that are equally worthy of attention.

Since the start of their history, Victorinox Swiss Army Knives have hailed from the European country of Switzerland. While Victorinox has maintained a consistently high standard for its tools, it's not the only company making helpful gadgets of this type. Nowadays, you'll find no shortage of high-quality SAK alternatives, but even then, you have to be careful as many of these brands don't actually manufacture their tools in the United States. This can be tricky to decipher, as some companies may design their tools in the states and send them overseas for physical production, while others utilize both U.S. and international manufacturing for different products.

We'll be taking a dive into four quality Swiss Army Knife alternatives produced in the U.S. These products may not be a one-for-one equivalent with Victorinox models, but they nevertheless cater to similar niches and present a great deal of versatility in their own right. Even if their respective companies don't use American manufacturing as a whole, these specific tool lines are all made in the United States.