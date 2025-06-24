How Modern Tech Would Completely Ruin These Classic Movies

Once upon a time, movies had a lot more freedom. Scriptwriters could breathe and get creative and weren't greatly shackled by the technology of the time. Characters could make bad decisions, miss each other by seconds, and walk straight into danger without someone sending a timely text message to warn them. Whole storylines hinged on someone being in the wrong place at the wrong time or missing a crucial phone call. If you introduced modern technology to these movies, many of them would be reduced to boring five-minute shorts.

The supply of movies that could be ruined by today's tech is pretty much inexhaustible. Which is something that could explain why Hollywood struggles to create new films that come anywhere close to the classics of yesteryear. Modern storylines must fit around modern tech. Smartphones, tracking apps, and cloud backup systems are always lurking in the background. And the plot holes they potentially create are usually waiting to be pointed out by the self-proclaimed smartest-guy-in-the-room, who inevitably asks, "Why don't they just Google it?"

Modern technology may fix problems in the real world, but in Hollywood, it gives scriptwriters headaches. It's so hard to build tension when any halfway competent adult could solve the problem with a quick search or call. It's all rather frustrating, and you'd think the studios would just take the easy option and give us a barrage of generic superhero movies instead... oh, wait a minute. So, while they bend over backwards to explain why smartphones have no signal in their films, just for fun, here are some beloved classics that would be utterly ruined by modern tech.