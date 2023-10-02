How To Use Google Maps On Your iPhone Without Wi-Fi

Apps like Google Maps are an absolute boon to modern drivers, providing clear, concise directions wherever you need to go just about anywhere. Plus, unlike paper maps, they're always automatically updated while you're on a wireless connection. Of course, that wireless functionality is a bit of a double-edged sword — as long as you're connected to a wireless signal, the world's at your fingertips, but if you're somewhere with bad reception, the map suddenly becomes useless.

The good news is that Google Maps has a special feature that ensures you can always use your maps, even if your Wi-Fi and wireless connection drop out. By using Google Maps offline, you can always have a map in reserve in case the online version suddenly becomes unavailable. Even on an iPhone, which is outside of Google's ecosystem, you can still use this feature as long as you remember to set it up beforehand.