Can A Cold Start Hurt A Diesel Engine? Here's What You Should Know

Besides preventing the build-up of nasty engine sludge and premature wear, protection against cold starts is one of the main reasons why you should never skip an oil change in your gasoline or diesel vehicle. A cold start is when you attempt to start a vehicle in ambient temperatures that are lower than the engine's recommended operating temperature. Car guys also define a cold start when restarting an engine after two or more hours of inactivity.

Cold starts are detrimental to diesel, gasoline, and any internal combustion engine. However, diesels are more susceptible to hard starting in cold weather due to how they operate and burn fuel to produce power. Diesel engines don't have spark plugs like a regular gasoline motor. Instead, a diesel engine relies on compression ignition, which also means diesel relies on higher temperatures to create a successful burn.

When the weather is cold, the oil and coolant will thicken, the diesel fuel will begin to gel, and even the 12V battery will become weak, making it challenging to start your diesel truck on the first attempt. Compounding the issue is dirty oil that won't flow as quickly in chilly weather, which could lead to premature wear and tear of internal parts.