Diesel Engine Glow Plugs Vs Intake Heaters: What's The Difference?

Over the last century or so, the auto industry has changed in a myriad of incredible ways. It's mind-boggling to think of just how far we've come. What would the drivers of 1925 have thought if they'd seen the audacious and polarizing Tesla Cybertruck, for instance, or any one of Volkswagen's formidable diesel engines? Despite the incredible technical advancements we've seen, there are some problems that the industry has been grappling with for decades. One is that our vehicles just don't like getting started on cold days — no more than the frustrated drivers behind their wheels.

That tired sputter on a chilly winter morning has exasperated almost every driver at one point or another; it's a bit of a rite of passage. It's such a common problem that auto manufacturers have developed mechanisms that attempt to eliminate the issue, or at least help mitigate it as much as possible. Two such features are a diesel engine's glow plugs and intake heaters. Both were designed to help diesel fuel combustion, particularly when the engine or ambient air are cold. An intake heater warms all of the air going into the engine's cylinders, while glow plugs in each combustion chamber provide a little extra heat before ignition. While these two components both use electricity to heat air to help the fuel burn better, their mechanisms and designs are quite different.

