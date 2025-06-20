3 Motorcycle Brands That Were Owned By Harley-Davidson

When people think of Harley-Davidson, they think of V-twins (although there are plenty of non-Harley motorcycles with V-twins as well) and American muscle. But for a company so defined by tradition, it has also made some surprisingly off-brand business decisions over the years. Beyond the big touring bikes and rebel-styled softails (not to be confused with the hardtails), Harley-Davidson has owned or controlled several motorcycle brands that were very different from its core identity. Some of these moves were about diversification. Others were efforts to chase trends or enter new markets. And while all of these ventures are now little more than footnotes, each one reveals something unexpected about what Harley was trying to become at different moments in its history.

We're not talking about engine deals or marketing partnerships. These are brands Harley had real control over, either through acquisition or full ownership. Though they ended in quiet exits or blew up in dramatic fashion, all of them share one thing in common: They weren't what you'd expect from Harley. Whether it was Italian two-stroke racers or sportbike startups, Harley-Davidson has made some bold bets outside its comfort zone. And as this list shows, it's tried to be more than just the king of cruisers.