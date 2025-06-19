Cheap Vs. Expensive Oil Change: Should You Spend Less Or More?

If there's one aspect of automotive culture known to almost anyone, it's expense. Car payments, maintenance costs, auto loans, and so on all contribute to one of the largest money sinks in the average household. Consequently, it's only natural for us to want to cut costs as much as possible. If your car doesn't need overly expensive fuel, high-performance perishables like specialized brake pads and fluids and such, then why bother? I myself am guilty of this, having serviced all my own cars since I was first able to drive. I've owned numerous classic cars in various stages of working order, ranging from barely roadworthy to a 15-year and counting daily-driver. But one thing common to all these cars, as well as every car I've serviced while working as a mechanic, is that they all need oil.

When you go into an auto parts store to purchase oil, you're greeted with a literal wall full of different brands, weights, and price points. After understanding the fundamentals of motor oil and selecting which weight is correct for your car, next comes the question of how much you're willing to pay. Is there even a difference between the cheapest and most expensive oil? Do some cars prefer a cheap oil change versus an expensive one, by extension?

The short answer is that what's most important is following the oil change interval. Lower-quality conventional, otherwise-known as mineral oil, is less durable; the base formula it uses is inherently less long-lived than synthetic and so needs to be changed more often, sometimes as quickly as every 1,000 miles depending on your driving habits. Will it harm your engine to run cheap oil? Likely not — most cars today will run either perfectly fine. But let's dive into the specifics and discuss it in-depth.