What's The Powder Inside Airbags? (And Is It Dangerous?)

If you've ever had an airbag go off in your face or seen one deploy, you may have noticed a distinctive cloud of powdery substance pop off the bag in a little cloud in the process. This substance is a powder that coats the outer shell of the bag, though in addition to that outer powder, there is also an inner powder responsible for the bag's actual deployment.

Contrary to what you might expect, an automotive airbag is not like a balloon inflated by air or helium, at least not at first. The inside of the bag contains an isolated canister, which is full of a powdered chemical called sodium azide. When sodium azide is exposed to a powerful spark, it rapidly transforms into a gaseous state, which instantly inflates and deploys the airbag.

When the discussion turns to chemicals and gases, it's natural to wonder whether or not they could be potentially harmful to human life in the immediate vicinity. That sodium azide present in the airbag's inflation module is definitely harmful to human life, but the good news is that, due to the precise way in which it's utilized, your odds of actually being exposed to it are fairly low.