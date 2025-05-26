Here's The Speed That A Vehicle's Air Bags Will Typically Deploy At

Air bag sensors first determine whether the impact is significant when a crash occurs. If it is, the sensor triggers a chemical reaction that produces a gas to inflate the air bag. Once inflated, the gas slowly escapes the air bag while absorbing the momentum from the passenger's body. Seat belts play a huge part in assisting air bags in gradually absorbing the passenger's momentum. This multistep process must happen automatically and within milliseconds of a crash to be effective.

Developing such a fast-acting autonomous safety system was a huge challenge in the early air bags of the 1950s. The early systems used spring-based sensors and compressed air to inflate the air bags; however, they were both slow and inaccurate.

The breakthrough came when engineer Allen K. Breed developed an improved ball-based sensor and used sodium azide to inflate the air bags. In Breed's design, a steel ball held in place with strong magnets would detach in case of a crash, triggering a reaction that produced multiple liters of nitrogen gas in a fraction of a second. That said, the sensor could sometimes misfire in benign scenarios such as driving over potholes or speed bumps.

Modern cars now use MEMS-based sensors, which are much better at identifying crashes. Moreover, the chemical compound sodium azide (which was one of the reasons behind the Takata air bag recall) has been replaced with a safer guanidine nitrate, making modern air bags much safer and more reliable than their predecessors.

