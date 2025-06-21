What Does HSE Stand For On Range Rovers?
Land Rovers and their Range Rover derivatives have utilized the HSE trim badge in varying specs and models. The HSE is an acronym for High Specification Equipment and, as the name implies, it connotes a higher level of luxury features and standard equipment. Meanwhile, the SE stands for Standard Equipment, and is a step below the HSE in pricing and standard features. The last Range Rover to wear the HSE badge in North America was in 2021.
At that time, the Autobiography and SV Autobiography were already the top-of-the-line Range Rovers, featuring a V8 or plug-in hybrid powertrain. Still, the HSE came with premium features like 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, posh leather upholstery, and power & heated rear seats.
Meanwhile, the Range Rover Sport, which came along in 2006 in HSE and Supercharged trim grades. The Land Rover Discovery also utilized the HSE moniker, with the last being the R-Dynamic HSE for the 2023 model year. The HSE trim has since taken a leave of absence from Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs. The Autobiography and SV trims have since superseded the HSE in the Range Rover hierarchy.
The Autobiography and SV have even more luxury
For the 2025 model year, the range-topping Range Rover is the SV. It builds upon the base SE and mid-level Autobiography and includes bespoke 22-inch wheels, custom interior trim, a 35-speaker Meridian stereo, and more. On the other hand, the fanciest 2025 Range Rover Sport trim levels are still the Autobiography and SV, while the SE name returns as the base model, along with Dynamic SE for the midrange trim. Moreover, the new Range Rover Sport is available as a PHEV with the P460e plug-in hybrid system that includes a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six.
Finally, the Land Rover Defender has also ditched the HSE branding, but retains the X-Dynamic SE badge for 2025. It remains available as a two-door Defender 90, a four-door Defender 110 with two rows of seats, or a three-row Defender 130 with seating for up to eight. The HSE has yet to return to Land Rover and Range Rover's stable, but the ultra-luxe Autobiography and SV trims have more than enough premium equipment to fill the void.