What Does HSE Stand For On Range Rovers?

Land Rovers and their Range Rover derivatives have utilized the HSE trim badge in varying specs and models. The HSE is an acronym for High Specification Equipment and, as the name implies, it connotes a higher level of luxury features and standard equipment. Meanwhile, the SE stands for Standard Equipment, and is a step below the HSE in pricing and standard features. The last Range Rover to wear the HSE badge in North America was in 2021.

At that time, the Autobiography and SV Autobiography were already the top-of-the-line Range Rovers, featuring a V8 or plug-in hybrid powertrain. Still, the HSE came with premium features like 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, posh leather upholstery, and power & heated rear seats.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover Sport, which came along in 2006 in HSE and Supercharged trim grades. The Land Rover Discovery also utilized the HSE moniker, with the last being the R-Dynamic HSE for the 2023 model year. The HSE trim has since taken a leave of absence from Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs. The Autobiography and SV trims have since superseded the HSE in the Range Rover hierarchy.