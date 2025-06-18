This Is The Best-Priced Car You Can Buy New With Over 400 HP In 2025

For automotive enthusiasts, the 400-horsepower mark is usually considered the unofficial gateway to serious performance. It usually marks the point where a car transitions from "quick" to "properly fast." But owning a machine with that kind of muscle doesn't usually come cheap. In the U.S., for example, buying a new 400+ hp car means shelling out well over $50,000. But what if you are a car enthusiast on a relatively shoestring budget?

Of course, there's always the used car market where one can land some great deals on powerful (albeit slightly older) cars. But then there are some of us who think nothing beats the feel of a factory-fresh, brand-new vehicle. If you are one such enthusiast looking for the most affordable way to enter the 400 hp club with a new car — your search might have just ended with the 2025 Nissan Z Sport.

The no-frills base trim of this car can be yours for less than $45,000, making it the most affordable 400-hp (new) car currently sold in the U.S. The actual price of this base configuration Nissan Z Sport is $44,110 — inclusive of the additional $1,140 destination charge (but exclusive of local taxes). The base trim of the 2025 Nissan Z offers serious performance for the money without resorting to watered-down trims or gimmicky packages. Nissan Z can be best described as a modern take on an old-school vehicle complete with a manual transmission, a turbocharged engine, and a remarkably down-to-earth price point.