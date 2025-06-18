This Is The Best-Priced Car You Can Buy New With Over 400 HP In 2025
For automotive enthusiasts, the 400-horsepower mark is usually considered the unofficial gateway to serious performance. It usually marks the point where a car transitions from "quick" to "properly fast." But owning a machine with that kind of muscle doesn't usually come cheap. In the U.S., for example, buying a new 400+ hp car means shelling out well over $50,000. But what if you are a car enthusiast on a relatively shoestring budget?
Of course, there's always the used car market where one can land some great deals on powerful (albeit slightly older) cars. But then there are some of us who think nothing beats the feel of a factory-fresh, brand-new vehicle. If you are one such enthusiast looking for the most affordable way to enter the 400 hp club with a new car — your search might have just ended with the 2025 Nissan Z Sport.
The no-frills base trim of this car can be yours for less than $45,000, making it the most affordable 400-hp (new) car currently sold in the U.S. The actual price of this base configuration Nissan Z Sport is $44,110 — inclusive of the additional $1,140 destination charge (but exclusive of local taxes). The base trim of the 2025 Nissan Z offers serious performance for the money without resorting to watered-down trims or gimmicky packages. Nissan Z can be best described as a modern take on an old-school vehicle complete with a manual transmission, a turbocharged engine, and a remarkably down-to-earth price point.
400 Horses, no gimmicks
The 2025 Nissan Z Sport is powered by Nissan's tried-and-tested 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, which, in case you aren't aware, was used on Nissan's luxury brand, Infiniti, in the not too distant past. This engine makes 400 hp of peak power at 6,400 rpm. While not earth-shattering, the torque figures of 350 lb-ft @ 1,600–5,600 rpm are quite respectable for a vehicle of this class. While the higher spec trims of the car get a 9-speed automatic gearbox, this base trim ships with a 6-speed manual transmission.
The base trim of the 2025 Nissan Z Sport is surprisingly well-equipped and doesn't skimp on too many essential features. The features that make it to the most affordable trim include the large 12.3-inch Multi-function information display (common across all models), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and a bunch of driver assistant features that range from hill hold assist and high beam assist — to lane departure warning, and blind spot warning. Even features like cruise control and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are offered as standard even on this base trim.
What you do miss out on compared to the higher spec models include a 9-inch Nissan Connect touchscreen display (the base variant gets an 8-inch panel), leather-appointed seats, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and built-in voice assistant (Alexa) support. This base variant also ships with 18-inch wheels, as opposed to 19-inch wheels on the higher trims.
A word about the Ford Mustang GT
Now, for those willing to stretch their budget just a little bit more, there's another car that deserves mention: the 2025 Mustang GT Fastback. It may not be as svelte or sharp as the Z in the corners, but for slightly more money (still under the $50,000 mark), the Ford offers a more powerful engine and oodles of V8 grunt. This trim of the Mustang GT gets Ford's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that makes 480 hp of power and 418 lb-ft. of torque — which is significantly more powerful than the Nissan.
Like the Nissan, you get a 6-speed manual transmission and 18-inch wheels on the Ford. There are several customization options available for the Mustang GT as well, but there's no denying that you do get a compelling configuration just under the $50,000 mark. This variant of the Mustang GT Fastback, for example, costs $49,250 — inclusive of the $1995 destination charge.
Of course, if your goal is simply to get 400+ horsepower from a brand-new car without destroying your finances, the Z Sport remains the most affordable option. We just put the Mustang in there so that you know what you are missing out on for slightly more money.