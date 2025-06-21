Ford F-150 Tow Package Vs. Max Tow Package: What's The Difference?
One main reason why drivers choose a pickup truck over an SUV is because trucks typically tow more than what SUVs can. Whether you're looking to bring your boat to the lake, or set up a pop-up camper, there's no light-duty truck more capable for towing than the Ford F-150. When properly equipped with the Max Towing Package, a Ford F-150 with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine can tow a maximum of 13,500 pounds, which surpasses the second most tow-capable truck, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, by 200 pounds, and also making it one of the best trucks ever made for maximum towing capacity.
When potential buyers are deciding on a Ford F-150, they'll have the option of choosing the standard Tow Package or an optional Max Tow Package. No matter which towing package you end up choosing, you'll be the owner of a capable and powerful truck. There are some significant differences between the two packages that will matter to those who plan on towing large trailers.
The Ford F-150 with the standard Tow Package is capable of towing just over 8,000 pounds. To put that into perspective, that means the truck is able to tow small campers, fishing boat trailers, tow dollies, and jet ski and motorcycle trailers. Choosing the Max Tow Package will give you enough towing power to pull behind even larger trailers, as well as campers and RVs.
Why you should stick with the standard Tow Package
When it comes down to it, most Ford F-150 drivers will be plenty happy with the power and capability that comes with the standard Tow Package. It also includes a Class IV trailer hitch, which has the capability of pulling up to 10,000 pounds. The Ford F-150 with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is capable of towing up to 8,400 pounds with the standard Tow Package.
Ford did add a number of nice additions to the standard Tow Package, including an engine oil cooler, a heftier stabilizer bar up front, and LED lights on the tailgate to make hitching your trailer in the dark easier. The package also provides drivers with the Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Smart Trailer Tow Connector systems for ease of use. If you're a weekend warrior who only plans on bringing your boat to the lake after a hard workweek, the standard Tow Package will get the job done.
Why you should upgrade to the Max Tow Package
If you plan on towing a large boat or a pull-behind motorhome, the upgrade to the Max Tow Package is absolutely worth it. Choosing the Max Tow Package provides drivers with everything that comes in the standard Tow Package, as well as other goodies like a rear axle with electronic locking.
An electronic locking rear axle is a major help for drivers who plan on towing. The 3.55 gear ratio provides much improved traction on mud and snow, making sure you can pull your trailer even during adverse weather conditions or unmaintained boat launches. You'll also be able to control the brake system of your trailer via the Integrated Trailer Brake Control. Ford provides a switch on the truck's dashboard to allow drivers to easily turn the trailer brake on or off.
Finally, picking the Max Tow Package over the standard Tow Package provides a massive 36-gallon fuel tank, which is an upgrade over the F-150's standard 23-gallon tank. With the ability to travel further on a single tank, drivers have more capability to bring their boats and RVs to their secret spots.