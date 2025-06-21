Ford F-150 Tow Package Vs. Max Tow Package: What's The Difference?

One main reason why drivers choose a pickup truck over an SUV is because trucks typically tow more than what SUVs can. Whether you're looking to bring your boat to the lake, or set up a pop-up camper, there's no light-duty truck more capable for towing than the Ford F-150. When properly equipped with the Max Towing Package, a Ford F-150 with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine can tow a maximum of 13,500 pounds, which surpasses the second most tow-capable truck, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, by 200 pounds, and also making it one of the best trucks ever made for maximum towing capacity.

When potential buyers are deciding on a Ford F-150, they'll have the option of choosing the standard Tow Package or an optional Max Tow Package. No matter which towing package you end up choosing, you'll be the owner of a capable and powerful truck. There are some significant differences between the two packages that will matter to those who plan on towing large trailers.

The Ford F-150 with the standard Tow Package is capable of towing just over 8,000 pounds. To put that into perspective, that means the truck is able to tow small campers, fishing boat trailers, tow dollies, and jet ski and motorcycle trailers. Choosing the Max Tow Package will give you enough towing power to pull behind even larger trailers, as well as campers and RVs.