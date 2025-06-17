Between the mid-16th century and mid-19th century, tall ships — a term used to define traditionally rigged sailing vessels — ruled the high seas. During this Age of the Sail, different types of ships (with cool names) emerged, some of which are still in use today. For instance, modern navies still use frigates and corvettes, while schooners and sloops are still sailed by civilians. Others, like the galleon, brig, and brigantine (which are different), barque and barquentine (also different), man-of-war, and ship of the line, have mostly sailed into history.

All sailing ships are identifiable by how many masts they have, how they're arranged, and how many fore, aft, or square sails they use — also known as their rigging. For instance, the USS Constitution (aka "Old Ironsides"), a three-masted frigate launched in October 1797 – has 42,710 sq. ft. of sail and still sits in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The tall ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in May 2025 was a Mexican naval vessel (also with three masts) called the ARM Cuauhtémoc. It was built in 1982 to replicate an old barque-style ship with over 25,500 square feet of sail. Both the Constitution and Cuauhtémoc have three masts, but because they sport different rigging, they are considered different types of sailing vessels.

So, what's the difference between a galleon and a ship of the line? The answer is pretty straightforward — the ship of the line was a purpose-built ship made for war that evolved from what was the benign merchant galleon due to changes in naval strategy during the 16th century.