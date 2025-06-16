Why Don't F-13 And F-17 Fighter Jets Exist? Exploring The Rumors

When it comes to official designations for U.S. fighter planes, they generally follow a pretty logical pattern. After all, the U.S. has flown the F-14 Tomcat, F-15 Eagle, and F-16 Fighting Falcon, the latter of which has evolved throughout its 50 years of service. However, the military fighter jet designations then skip to the F-18, followed by the F-22. It makes one wonder why. Defense companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing commonly designate their prototypes with numbers and those numbers sometimes stay with the prototype. The F-17 designation almost came to service in the 1970s.

Northrop Aircraft (now Northrop Grumman) developed the YF-17 Cobra and flew prototypes in 1976 with some help from NASA. The specific contract Northrop was working on, according to the Western Museum of Flight, was for a lightweight fighter jet as part of the United States Air Force's Lightweight Fighter Program. However, General Dynamics beat out Northrop for that contract, developing its YF-16 into the eventual F-16 Falcon.

The U.S. Navy, on the other hand, saw the merits of Northrop's YF-17 Cobra and awarded it a contract, morphing the heavily tested YF-17 into the F-18 Hornet and Super Hornet series of carrier-based aircraft. Looking at the YF-17, you can absolutely see the resemblance.

