Is Harbor Freight's Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

An important factor in the safe operation of a firearm, either a real one or an airsoft one, is being able to actually see what you're aiming at. It's never a good idea to fire blindly, as you never know what you might accidentally hit. This is why many modern firearms are equipped with mounting rails, on which you can attach, among other things, tactical flashlights. A light with a powerful, forward-facing beam is great for lighting up your target before you "light up" your target. While a tactical flashlight is normally something you'd find at a gun store, hardware chain Harbor Freight has dabbled in the sector. For example, Harbor Freight's alternative to Pelican cases, Apache, offers a case specifically for storing rifles.

Advertisement

The chain's newest endeavor is the Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light. Braun is Harbor Freight's in-house brand specializing in various forms of illumination, like flashlights and emergency lights. According to those who have tried this new foray into the realm of firearms, it's not quite on the same level as something professional-grade, but might be an attractive option for hobbyists and airsoft players.