Is Harbor Freight's Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
An important factor in the safe operation of a firearm, either a real one or an airsoft one, is being able to actually see what you're aiming at. It's never a good idea to fire blindly, as you never know what you might accidentally hit. This is why many modern firearms are equipped with mounting rails, on which you can attach, among other things, tactical flashlights. A light with a powerful, forward-facing beam is great for lighting up your target before you "light up" your target. While a tactical flashlight is normally something you'd find at a gun store, hardware chain Harbor Freight has dabbled in the sector. For example, Harbor Freight's alternative to Pelican cases, Apache, offers a case specifically for storing rifles.
The chain's newest endeavor is the Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light. Braun is Harbor Freight's in-house brand specializing in various forms of illumination, like flashlights and emergency lights. According to those who have tried this new foray into the realm of firearms, it's not quite on the same level as something professional-grade, but might be an attractive option for hobbyists and airsoft players.
The Tactical Rail Mount Light projects 1000 lumens up to 850 feet
The Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light is designed to be compatible with most full-sized and compact railed firearms, including Glock-style pistols, Beretta 90-TWO, Smith & Wesson 99, and Smith & Wesson TSW. The mounting mechanism is straightforward and intended to be slid on or off by both right- and left-handed individuals. A hex wrench is included with the purchase to facilitate switching between different rail systems.
The light itself is built into a sturdy aluminum housing, rated to survive sudden drops from up to 5 feet. The light's glass lens is also shored up against impacts, with the borofloat glass used in its composition being high-temperature, shock-mounted, and impact-resistant. When switched on, the light provides 1,000 lumens of light pointed directly forward in a concentrated beam, clearly illuminating objects and obstacles in front of you up to 850 feet away. The variable switch allows you to swap between a steady beam and a strobing effect with a quick flip. The light is powered by lithium-ion batteries, which provide 1 hour and 30 minutes of runtime on a full charge.
Opinions on this light are somewhat middling, but generally positive
At the time of writing, there are no user reviews for the Braun Tactical Rail Mount Light available on Harbor Freight's online storefront. However, firearm enthusiasts on social platforms like Reddit and YouTube have purchased the light, and while the reception hasn't been overwhelmingly positive, those who have tried it have found little to complain about.
YouTuber Joe_Is_Trying tried the light on his pistol in both day and nighttime settings and found it very satisfactory. The light was bright and clear, even at night. His only complaint was that, after sustained fire, the light became slightly wobbly, but as he points out, "slightly wobbly" is pretty good for a $50 tactical light from a hardware store compared to more elaborate military-spec flashlights you can buy for yourself.
Various Redditors and YouTubers, such as YouTuber Delaware Tactical, have likened the Braun Tactical Light to a cheaper version of the Streamlight TLR-1 HL, which has a very similar design and appearance. One Redditor who purchased the light compared it to their TLR-1 HL, noting that the beam comes out slightly hotter and that it needs to be tightened a bit more forcefully to sit properly on their Glock. Overall, though, and especially considering the price tag versus the TLR-1 HL's going rate of $160, it's still a fairly attractive option.