Anker Power Bank Recall: How To Check If Your PowerCore 10000 Is A Fire Hazard

In order to check if your Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank is one of the affected models, take a look at the identifying information printed on the bottom of the device. You should see the model number A1263, as well as the serial number denoted with "SN." Enter your serial number into the serial number field on Anker's online recall form to see if it's included in the recall. If it's not included, the device is safe to continue using.

If your device's serial number is part of the recall, stop using the power bank immediately. If you submit proof of ownership of a recalled device to Anker, you'll be eligible to receive either a replacement power bank of model A1388 or a $30 gift card to Anker's online store. To receive a replacement, you'll need to fill out Anker's online recall form, providing the model and serial numbers, proof of purchase (including the purchase channel and order number), and two photos of the recalled device. The first photo must have the device's model and serial number in view, while the second photo must show the device with the word "Recalled" written on it in permanent marker alongside the date the photograph was taken. Anker also recommends including a small note in the photos with your name and contact information.

Anker does require that you provide proof that the device has been properly disposed of. To dispose of the recalled power bank, you'll need to bring it to a municipal household hazardous waste collection center. The normal methods of recycling lithium-ion batteries don't apply to recalled ones, so CPSC recommends calling your local center before visiting to make sure they can accept your device.