Anker Power Bank Recall: How To Check If Your PowerCore 10000 Is A Fire Hazard
While Anker makes some of the best power banks and chargers for a camping trip, there's one particular model you definitely don't want to bring on the road with you. According to a new product recall issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain models of the Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank are at substantial risk of having their lithium-ion battery packs expand and overheat. In the worst-case scenario, these overheated battery packs can spark fires or even explode. As a direct result of either of these circumstances, Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions, which in turn have led to two reports of minor burn injuries and 11 reports of property damage totalling over $60,000.
The good news is that only one specific model of the PowerCore 10000 is at risk of fire and explosion, model A1263. Both Anker and the CPSC are advising anyone who purchased a PowerCore 10000 in the United States between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 to check the serial number on their device and, if it matches the recalled number, dispose of it through proper hazardous waste removal channels. Those who report ownership of a recalled power bank to Anker will receive a replacement product at no charge, so long as proof of ownership is provided.
Users can check their unit and order a replacement on the Anker website
In order to check if your Anker PowerCore 10000 power bank is one of the affected models, take a look at the identifying information printed on the bottom of the device. You should see the model number A1263, as well as the serial number denoted with "SN." Enter your serial number into the serial number field on Anker's online recall form to see if it's included in the recall. If it's not included, the device is safe to continue using.
If your device's serial number is part of the recall, stop using the power bank immediately. If you submit proof of ownership of a recalled device to Anker, you'll be eligible to receive either a replacement power bank of model A1388 or a $30 gift card to Anker's online store. To receive a replacement, you'll need to fill out Anker's online recall form, providing the model and serial numbers, proof of purchase (including the purchase channel and order number), and two photos of the recalled device. The first photo must have the device's model and serial number in view, while the second photo must show the device with the word "Recalled" written on it in permanent marker alongside the date the photograph was taken. Anker also recommends including a small note in the photos with your name and contact information.
Anker does require that you provide proof that the device has been properly disposed of. To dispose of the recalled power bank, you'll need to bring it to a municipal household hazardous waste collection center. The normal methods of recycling lithium-ion batteries don't apply to recalled ones, so CPSC recommends calling your local center before visiting to make sure they can accept your device.