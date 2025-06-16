Here's How Harbor Freight's Predator RV Ready Generator Parallel Kit Works

According to the owner's manual for the Parallel Kit (PDF), operating it is intended to be as straightforward as possible, which is good, because you might not have access to elaborate wiring equipment if you're out camping.

Before operating the Parallel Kit, the owner's manual suggests taking a few precautions, similar to those you would already take when operating a generator. You should place the Kit and your generators on the ground away from walls and places where people are, and try to space them out from each other as far as possible. Due to the technology that makes up Harbor Freight Generators' CO Secure feature, it is possible for the heat and emissions from one generator to trip another's sensors, so spacing them out is important to keep them operating cleanly. Make sure to inspect both the generators and the Parallel Kit for any damage or frays before operation, and to add oil and fuel to the generators before powering them on.

With all that said, all you need to do to connect the Parallel Kit to the generators is attach the color-coded banana plugs into their respective receptacles on the generators. If you look at your generator's front panel, you should see red and black ports; just plug the red and black plugs into those respective ports. After that, connect the yellow grounding connector to the grounding terminal, also on the generator panel, making sure to firmly tighten the grounding screw. Repeat this for the second generator, and you're ready for action. Start one, then the other, and make sure both their lights are green, and then you can plug stuff into the Kit.