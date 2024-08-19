6 Useful Generator Accessories You Can Find At Harbor Freight

There are many reasons why you might want to own a generator. They make for great backup power sources during a blackout, they're useful for outdoor events, as well as for RV or other off-grid trips, and you may use one on a construction site to power your tools and equipment. If you're relying on a generator, there are plenty of different accessories you'll want to use in conjunction with one to enhance its capabilities, as well as improve your safety.

Harbor Freight offers a number of different generator options — however, all of the generators sold by Harbor Freight are made by Predator. You'll get more variety if you're shopping at the retailer for generator accessories, though.

Predator has several generator accessories too — and some of them are really good — but you can also find high-quality options from other brands. You'll want to be careful what you spend your money on, of course. Not every accessory is well made or even all that useful. If you're looking to find the best products that will help you get the most out of using a generator, here are six useful generator accessories that you can find at Harbor Freight, based on positive reviews from customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.

