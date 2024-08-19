6 Useful Generator Accessories You Can Find At Harbor Freight
There are many reasons why you might want to own a generator. They make for great backup power sources during a blackout, they're useful for outdoor events, as well as for RV or other off-grid trips, and you may use one on a construction site to power your tools and equipment. If you're relying on a generator, there are plenty of different accessories you'll want to use in conjunction with one to enhance its capabilities, as well as improve your safety.
Harbor Freight offers a number of different generator options — however, all of the generators sold by Harbor Freight are made by Predator. You'll get more variety if you're shopping at the retailer for generator accessories, though.
Predator has several generator accessories too — and some of them are really good — but you can also find high-quality options from other brands. You'll want to be careful what you spend your money on, of course. Not every accessory is well made or even all that useful. If you're looking to find the best products that will help you get the most out of using a generator, here are six useful generator accessories that you can find at Harbor Freight, based on positive reviews from customers who've purchased and used them. More information on how these items were selected can be found at the end of this list.
Predator 10-inch Heavy Duty Generator Wheel Kit
It's likely you will have to move your generator from where you store it to where you need it, and you can make life a lot easier by purchasing a wheel kit that can help you do so with ease. The Predator Heavy Duty Generator Wheel Kit weighs just 9.5 pounds, and with large 10-inch tires you won't struggle to push the weight of your generator from site to site.
The large wheels also make it easy to push the cart over rough terrain, which is especially useful if you're on a campsite, construction site, or any one of the many non-paved locations you're likely to need a generator. Plus, they have a flat-free design with 2.8-inch tread, so you won't need to worry about sharp rocks or other debris wreaking havoc on the wheels. The kit includes rubber feet to keep it — and the generator — in place, once you have it where you want it. It's durably constructed from steel and also utilizes a sturdy T-handle that allows you to use both hands for more stability and control.
It's designed to fit all open frame generators made by Predator. It's likely to fit many other similar-sized generators from other brands as well, but you're going to want to double check that, if you own one that isn't built by Predator. Harbor Freight customers love this particular generator accessory, with 97% of those who've purchased it recommending the item. It has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 overall user rating based on over 1,800 reviews. The Predator 10-inch Heavy Duty Generator Wheel Kit has product code 64788 and sells for $59.99.
Haul-Master 30 Amp to 15 Amp RV Pigtail Power Adapter
One nice advantage to shopping at Harbor Freight is that it has a wide range of products that cost under $25. That includes the Haul-Master 30 Amp Female to 15 Amp Male RV Pigtail Power Adapter, which will enable you to connect an appliance, or other device that requires a 15 amp power source, to the 30 amp outlet that your generator is likely equipped with. The female end of the adapter fits a 30 amp plug and the male end plug fits a 15 amp outlet. If you need to transfer the power the other way around, Harbor Freight also sells a 30 Amp Male to 15 Amp Female RV Pigtail Power Adapter from the same brand — the two adapters have product codes 69283 and 69282.
The adapter is made from durable, heavy-duty PVC material that also provides heat resistance for added safety. The contacts are made from solid brass. The cable is 6.5 inches long and flexible, making it easy to connect to your generator. It's lightweight, at only 0.65 pounds, so you can transport it with your generator without hassle. You should note, however, that even though the accessory allows you to connect a 15 amp appliance to a 30 amp outlet, if a circuit breaker that's used in between the two is rated for 30 amps, it's not guaranteed that it will trip in time to protect the lower-rated device — which could of course lead to overheating or, worse, a fire.
Both configurations of the adapter are well-rated by Harbor Freight customers — at 4.9 and 4.8 out of 5 based on over 470 and 180 customer reviews, respectively. Both adapters can be purchased for just $9.99 each.
Midwest Can 5-gallon Gas Can
You're going to want to use a reliable gas can for filling and refilling your generator. The Midwest Can 5-gallon Gas Can has a positive 4.2 out of 5 average user score from over 2,500 Harbor Freight customers — with 84% recommending the product. The can is 12.5 x 9.75 inches and weighs less than 12 pounds when empty. Its wide base and low center of gravity makes it less likely to tip over. Unlike many other gas cans, it has two handles — one on the side and one on the top — making it easier to both carry and use. An automatic self-sealing and vapor-locking spout will also help prevent spills as you pour while also reducing hazardous fumes from leaving the container and entering your lungs.
The can is designed with a FlameShield Safety System and internal flame mitigation to increase safety and help prevent accidental fires. It meets and exceeds both EPA and California Air Resource Board (CARB) requirements for portable fuel containers. The product is built from high-density polyethylene (HDPE). You can purchase the Midwest Can 5-gallon Gas Can for $21.99. Its product code is 56419.
Predator L14-30 Generator Extension Cord
If you're using your generator to power something that isn't directly adjacent to it, you're going to need an extension cord. With so much power running through the cable, this is not an accessory you want to skimp on by choosing the cheapest. You can rest assured that the Predator L14-30 Generator Extension Cord is a high-quality option, as it has a solid 4.7 out of 5 average customer score based on over 1,070 user reviews, with 96% of customers recommending the product. The 10-gauge cord is 25 feet long and weighs less than 9 pounds.
The cord is rated for hard service and can handle up to 7,500 watts and 250 volts AC. If you're using it to power something indoors from your outdoor generator, it's especially useful, as its durable jacket is suitable for use in either conditions. Plus, it's abrasion and oil-resistant, making it ideal for basements, garages, and busy construction sites. An integrated receptacle cover will keep debris out of the female end. With its twist lock plug, you won't have to worry about the cord pulling free while you work. Keep in mind that this product is designed to be used with NEMA L14-30 twist lock plugs, so you might need an adapter if you're working with appliances that aren't compatible. The Predator L14-30 Generator Extension Cord has product code 62308 and costs $49.99.
First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Some generator accessories are meant to assist you and make the device easier to use; others are designed to keep you safe. The First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm is the latter, and if you're using your generator in a confined space, such as a garage, or even outdoors but in a space close to indoors, it would be a really bad idea not to use a CO alarm.
The First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm is a Harbor Freight product that will come in handy during an emergency. It is reliable, and no doubt a great generator accessory. When it detects dangerous CO levels using its advanced, highly accurate electrochemical carbon monoxide sensor, it will let you know with a loud, 85-decibel alarm. It has a very simple design — just one test button that can also be used to quickly silence the alarm. It runs on a 9V battery, so can be mounted anywhere and still function during power outages — precisely when you may be using a gas-powered generator. It can last for up to five years before the sensor needs replacement.
If the product has a downside, it's that it lacks the advanced features that come with smart home CO alarms and smoke detectors, such as the Nest Protect. However, sometimes simpler is better, and 96% of Harbor Freight customers recommend First Alert's device. Based on over 160 user reviews, it has a 4.7 out of 5 average customer score. The First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm has product code 70031, and is available for $19.99.
U.S. General Magnetic Power Strip
If you're using your generator to power multiple appliances, you might want to grab a magnetic power strip from U.S. General. It has five outlets, as well as two USB ports, its own built-in circuit breaker, and an illuminated power button so you can easily tell when it's on. The strip includes an 8-foot grounded power cord with a built-in cord wrap, giving you additional range without the need for an extension cord.
It's built from steel, making it durable enough to handle rugged locales such as garages and jobsites. Mounting holes are integrated into the unit if you want to put it in a permanent location, while it also has two powerful magnets that could attach it to a tool box, cabinet, or generator cart. The power strip comes in several different colors, including easy-to-spot bright options for additional safety.
It's hard to find a better rated product than the U.S. General Magnetic Power Strip. Based on over 2,800 reviews, it has an outstanding 4.9 out of 5 overall user score, with 99% of customers recommending the product. Harbor Freight sells the U.S. General Magnetic Power Strip – product code 57250 — for $33.99.
How these generator accessories were selected
Short of trying a product for yourself, the best way to know if something is useful and reliably works as advertised is by looking to the experience of others who've tried it. Looking at generator accessories at Harbor Freight, the customer reviews from the retailer's website were referenced when putting together this list.
Only items with strong overall ratings were selected for this list — each has a minimum score of 4.2 out of 5, if not much higher. Furthermore, only products with customer scores averaged from at least 160 ratings — if not thousands more — were included. With a large base of customers weighing in, you can rest assured that any outlier scores made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) aren't skewing the overall user rating.
To create a list that addresses several different elements of owning and operating a generator, an effort was also made to include a diverse range of useful generator accessories. Aspects considered were portability, safety, and usability.