This Is The Only Car Battery Brand Walmart Sells In-Store (And How Much They Cost)

Like just about every other retailer out there, Walmart dabbles extensively with in-house brands. Selling products from brands owned by Walmart itself helps the company expedite shipping and stocking, as well as cut down on costs. In fact, there are quite a few home, auto, and tech brands you might not realize are owned by Walmart. Auto products in particular have quite a bit of representation, such as Walmart's Super Tech brand motor oil. However, unlike some of its brands, like Great Value or Sam's Choice, which are stocked in addition to the many major name brands you know, there are some in-house brands that Walmart stocks to the exclusion of all others.

Advertisement

One of the most noteworthy examples of this practice is EverStart, a brand of car battery owned and sold by Walmart. Walmart does not sell any other brand of car battery or car battery accessory; everything you'll find in this particular department is sold under the EverStart banner, whether it's batteries themselves or accessories like automotive plugs. As with a bottle of Great Value ketchup, Walmart's practice of selling its own branded car batteries exclusively means that they generally go for a lower price than name-brand batteries you'd find at automotive retailers like AutoZone.