This Is The Only Car Battery Brand Walmart Sells In-Store (And How Much They Cost)
Like just about every other retailer out there, Walmart dabbles extensively with in-house brands. Selling products from brands owned by Walmart itself helps the company expedite shipping and stocking, as well as cut down on costs. In fact, there are quite a few home, auto, and tech brands you might not realize are owned by Walmart. Auto products in particular have quite a bit of representation, such as Walmart's Super Tech brand motor oil. However, unlike some of its brands, like Great Value or Sam's Choice, which are stocked in addition to the many major name brands you know, there are some in-house brands that Walmart stocks to the exclusion of all others.
One of the most noteworthy examples of this practice is EverStart, a brand of car battery owned and sold by Walmart. Walmart does not sell any other brand of car battery or car battery accessory; everything you'll find in this particular department is sold under the EverStart banner, whether it's batteries themselves or accessories like automotive plugs. As with a bottle of Great Value ketchup, Walmart's practice of selling its own branded car batteries exclusively means that they generally go for a lower price than name-brand batteries you'd find at automotive retailers like AutoZone.
EverStart batteries range in price from $70 to $180
Broadly speaking, the pricing on Walmart's EverStart batteries depends on the size and complexity of the battery in question. Pricing ranges from as low as around $70 to as high as around $180. This is still a fair bit cheaper than batteries from brands like Duralast, which go for $200 or higher at AutoZone.
The cheapest EverStart battery you can find at Walmart, and one of its best-selling popular picks besides, is the EverStart Value Lead Acid 24F 12 automotive battery, available at Walmart for $69.74. As the usage of the word "value" may imply, this battery is part of a subset within EverStart's offerings built with the budget-conscious in mind. This battery provides 585 cold-cranked amps of power with 95 minutes of reserve capacity. It's as simple as simple gets when it comes to flooded automotive batteries, rated for use with cars, boats, lawnmowers, and other assorted motor-powered vehicles.
On the flip side, the most expensive EverStart battery available for sale at Walmart is the EverStart Platinum AGM H4 12V automotive battery, which goes for $179.84. This one delivers 570 cold-cranked amps and 80 minutes of reserve power. When comparing AGM Vs standard car batteries, AGM batteries generally cost more, so that's where the big price hike is coming from. This battery does technically have lower power output than the cheap one, but AGM batteries often last longer and have greater efficiency, so you're paying for longevity and reliability.