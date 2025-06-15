Toyota Grand Highlander Vs Kia Telluride: Which Is Bigger & How Do They Differ?

If you're looking for a spacious, three-row SUV, there are a lot of choices. By our count, there are at least 10 popular eight-seater SUVs available right now. Two of the top performers in the class are the Toyota Grand Highlander and the Kia Telluride, and in our recent reviews we gave both the Grand Highlander and the Telluride pretty high marks for comfort, cargo space, and tech. With a full carpool of kids to drive around, though, you might be most concerned with which of these two SUVs is bigger and which one has more space on the inside.

Advertisement

From nose to tail, the Telluride measures 196.9 inches long. The Grand Highlander is ever-so-slightly longer at 201.4 inches. In terms of headroom and legroom, there are only the slightest differences between the two SUVs and cargo space is a similar story. Behind the Telluride's third row of seating, it offers 21 cubic feet of cargo space, which should be enough for a few small suitcase, while if you fold down the first and second row, it expands to 87 cubic feet.

The Grand Highlander has similar seats-up space, with 20.6 cubic feet of storage in the trunk, but fold the seats down, and it goes up to a total of 97.5 cubic feet of storage space — a decent advantage if you're moving lots of packages. It's a close match in terms of size, but when it comes to fuel economy and pricing, the competition heats up.

Advertisement