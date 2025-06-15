Are Expensive Motherboards Worth The Money? Things To Consider Before You Splurge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When building a PC, it's easy to treat the motherboard as a means to an end. Often called the "mobo," this must-have component for a PC connects all the other pieces together but doesn't do many flashy things on the surface. Picking the right one is a headache to begin with because you have to deal with sockets, form factors, and different generations of RAM. On top of that, high-end motherboards can cost hundreds of dollars. Are they ever worth the money, or is buying a premium motherboard a costly PC-building mistake? A quick look at Amazon reveals just how big the difference can be when it comes to motherboard prices.

For the AM5 socket — for AMD's latest processors, including the Ryzen 7000 and the Ryzen 9000 series — you'll find mobos priced at around $150, but also ones that cost nearly $800. I've been a PC builder for nearly 20 years, and I've spent the better part of the last decade of writing about PC hardware. Using my own experience as well as pure facts, I will guide you through the world of motherboards and help you pick the right one for your needs.

While there's no straight answer to whether you should spend more or not, I can tell you what you might get by spending more in order to make the decision easier.