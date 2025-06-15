What Kind Of MPG Does The Ford F-350 Get? Here's What Drivers Have To Say

For owners of heavy-duty pickup trucks, fuel economy isn't typically a high priority when selecting a vehicle. HD trucks are known for their rugged and practical designs, impressive power output for towing and hauling, and ability to conquer rough terrain. One of the most popular HD trucks on the market is the Ford Super Duty line, which includes the F-250 and F-350.

The Ford F-350 is one of the most impressive heavy-duty trucks on the market, capable of towing up to 40,000 pounds with a gooseneck hitch. The F-350 is one of many Ford trucks with the 6.7-liter Powerstroke engine, and benefits from the high output version's 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. You can also find that engine in the F-450, which is one of the best towing pickup trucks ever made. Unfortunately, all of that power comes at the expense of fuel economy, which is not where the F-350 excels. Pickup trucks have gotten more efficient as fuel delivery and emissions technology has improved, and models like the smaller 2025 Ford F-150 get up to 26 mpg in highway driving. There are no official fuel economy numbers for the F-350, as one of the peculiarities of EPA testing is that the organization doesn't test heavy-duty trucks of that size. Car & Driver put a selection of heavy-duty pickups through a real-world road test, and got only 14 miles per gallon out of the F-350 Super Duty Platinum Tremor Super Crew Cab. Owners of 71 F-350 Super Duty trucks reported to Fuelly a similar combined average of 14.1 mpg over almost 500,000 miles.

