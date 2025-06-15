What Kind Of MPG Does The Ford F-350 Get? Here's What Drivers Have To Say
For owners of heavy-duty pickup trucks, fuel economy isn't typically a high priority when selecting a vehicle. HD trucks are known for their rugged and practical designs, impressive power output for towing and hauling, and ability to conquer rough terrain. One of the most popular HD trucks on the market is the Ford Super Duty line, which includes the F-250 and F-350.
The Ford F-350 is one of the most impressive heavy-duty trucks on the market, capable of towing up to 40,000 pounds with a gooseneck hitch. The F-350 is one of many Ford trucks with the 6.7-liter Powerstroke engine, and benefits from the high output version's 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque. You can also find that engine in the F-450, which is one of the best towing pickup trucks ever made. Unfortunately, all of that power comes at the expense of fuel economy, which is not where the F-350 excels. Pickup trucks have gotten more efficient as fuel delivery and emissions technology has improved, and models like the smaller 2025 Ford F-150 get up to 26 mpg in highway driving. There are no official fuel economy numbers for the F-350, as one of the peculiarities of EPA testing is that the organization doesn't test heavy-duty trucks of that size. Car & Driver put a selection of heavy-duty pickups through a real-world road test, and got only 14 miles per gallon out of the F-350 Super Duty Platinum Tremor Super Crew Cab. Owners of 71 F-350 Super Duty trucks reported to Fuelly a similar combined average of 14.1 mpg over almost 500,000 miles.
Ford F-350 fuel mileage varies based on usage
As with any vehicle, the fuel mileage reported by owners depends on how they use their trucks. An owner named randomengineer from Tod Mission, Texas posted to the Cars.com forums claiming to get 22 mpg in their diesel-powered F-350 XLT, and added that mileage dropped to about half that when towing a travel trailer. 'Other from Utah' reported getting 21 mpg while towing up to 25,000 pounds with stock tires, and a few mpg less with 35-inch tires. Owners of older gas-powered F-350s reported slightly less efficient performance from their trucks. In a thread on the r/FordTrucks subreddit, u/Chief_B33f reported a figure of 11.3 mpg from the dashboard computer of their 2008 5.4-liter V8 F-350, although other owners advised that those calculations were often inaccurate. u/Kingrcf3 reported getting less than 12 mpg from their 2010 truck with the same engine, although u/thedetox claimed to get 14.9 mpg in typical driving and 8 mpg while hauling heavy loads.
Overall, the F-350 guzzles more fuel than some of its competitors like the Chevy Silverado 3500HD. C&D measured the 3500HD at 16 mpg combined; not great, but still better than the F-350. Of course, smaller trucks from any manufacturer will provide better fuel economy than those two high-capacity monsters. The most fuel-efficient new truck on the market today is the compact Ford Maverick, which is available with a hybrid powertrain that delivers an EPA-rated 38 mpg combined.
A hybrid F-350 might be coming soon
As more buyers and makers of personal-use vehicles have turned to electricity and alternative fuels to power those vehicles, the full-sized pickup segment has lagged a bit behind most other subcategories. In fact, a rarity among these workhorses is the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which has Chrysler's 3.6-liter Pentastar gas-powered V6 engine mated to a 130-kilowatt electric motor.
Although hybrid technology has yet to make it to its Heavy Duty trucks, Ford hinted at "future multi-energy technology" coming to the Super Duty line when it expands F-series production to a facility in Ontario, Canada in 2026. Ford's existing truck plants in Kentucky and Ohio are already working at full capacity, making the move necessary to help Ford keep up with demand. A hybrid drivetrain would undoubtedly boost fuel economy figures for the F-350 past its current 14-15 mpg, but Ford's engineers will have to make sure the Super Duty series remains as capable as ever.