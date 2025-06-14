Can Military Planes Land At Civilian Airports?

The long-lived B-52H Stratofortresses – still being flown after all these years – that landed at Chennault International Airport did so as part of a unique training exercise, a one-off that naturally resulted in a lot of red tape and safety protocol to be followed by both the military and the staff of the airport. Kevin Melton, the executive director of Chennault, said in a press release, "The 2nd BW and Chennault International Airport partnership is significant because it provides the wing an alternate location for training and operations, while at the same time demonstrating the viability and importance of the Department of Defense – civilian relationship." Interestingly, though, it isn't always so uncommon to see a military plane at an airport. In fact, at some facilities, they share space together on a regular basis.

The Federal Aviation Administration notes that there are no less than 21 so-called "joint use" airports, an arrangement that occurs, according to the FAA, "when a civil airport sponsor wants to arrange civilian access to a military airfield." Only one of these is a Navy airfield, MCAS Yuma in Arizona, while there are ten apiece for the Army and Air Force. A joint-use airport specifically, the FAA further clarifies, is a Department of Defense-owned facility. Two prominent examples are Charleston AFB in South Carolina and Blackstone AAF in Virginia. Larger civilian aircraft themselves need a lot of runway room to maneuver, and this can make them large enough, in some instances, to accommodate some military behemoths too. At the same time, though, it's not just a matter of space, as some of these aircraft require special equipment, supplies, and facilities that not all large airports are equipped to provide.

