WWDC 2025: 4 Key Features Still Missing From Apple Messages

Years from now, WWDC 2025 will primarily be remembered for the introduction of Apple's freshly designed "Liquid Glass" cross-platform interface as well as Apple's decision to align the software iteration to match the year in which it will be primarily used. So, besides getting what most Android users would mockingly refer to as a glorified theme and icon pack, devices currently running iOS 18 will skip versions 19 through 25 and jump straight to iOS 26.

Other notable feature additions to iOS 26 include the new visual intelligence feature (Apple's interpretation of Android's "circle to search" feature), live translation across several native apps, and a slew of updates to Apple Messages, including new backgrounds and the ability to post polls. For avid Apple Message users, these changes — in addition to the ones introduced with iOS 18 — should make the user experience inch closer to other popular messaging tools like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Despite the additions, however, Apple Messages continues to lack several features considered essential by Android users and those contemplating a switch to iOS. Let's take a closer look at some of these features and discuss the possibility of these ever making it to some future iteration of iOS.

