What Does Archive Mean In Gmail? (And Is It Different From Deleting?)

Keeping your Inbox organized can be challenging. Most of us are looking for ways to simplify our digital lives, and cleaning up our Gmail Inbox is one of the best ways to do so. As part of that process, you may decide to delete old emails and organize some in a separate folder in case you need to reference them in the future. But what about those emails that you aren't ready to delete permanently but don't deserve a special place in your Inbox? For some, Gmail's archive feature is the perfect solution.

Advertisement

Whether you've used it or not, if you're a Gmail user, you've likely seen the archive icon in your Inbox. If you've used this function, you may have noticed that as soon as you click the archive icon, the target email disappears from your Inbox. However, it's not clear exactly what happens next. As it turns out, archived emails are moved from your Inbox to All Mail, a separate category found under your Gmail labels on the left-hand sidebar.

As the name suggests, All Mail is where all of the messages you've sent or received but not yet deleted are stored, including archived messages. While you won't be able to access them directly from your Inbox, they're still in your account and searchable. They're just no longer adding to the clutter in your Inbox. Archiving comes in handy for those emails you don't need right now but may need in the future.

Advertisement