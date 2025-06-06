This Tesla Isn't Electric - It's Powered By A Chevy Big Block

Typically, Teslas produce almost no noise at startup due to their EV powertrain. They're primarily designed for comfort and range, with the typical Model S capable of about 400 miles without a recharge. But this Model S is anything but "typical," as is immediately evident when you look under the hood. Rather than sporting the EV powertrain one would expect, this particular car boasts an absolute beast of a big block: a 565 cubic-inch twin-turbo Chevy-pattern V8. Introducing Robert Freund's 1,700-horsepower monstrous creation that's almost certainly sacrilege to a few purists out there, a drag racer that, according to Robert, is actually still perfectly capable of street-driving as well. Just imagine seeing this thing at a traffic light.

Robert's build, by necessity, runs far deeper than just slotting a big block into the front end of a Model S. All Tesla models are EVs, and have always been since day-one; as such, a Model S was never designed to accept an internal combustion engine. Making one work in such a car required extensive chassis fabrication. According to Freund in a video detailing his build, "The car's really wide so we couldn't use any of the typical chassis measurements... It started out as a chassis-in-a-box kind of deal." As the car was fabricated and began to take shape, he explained that it went from being a dedicated dragster to a roadgoing drag and drive car, and is apparently a dream to drive both on and off the track. And that's not mentioning the bonus points of revving a big block from an otherwise unassuming car, likely scaring other racers half to death in the process. Let's take a look under the hood and see the magic up close.

