Samsung Galaxy Owners Might Want To Enable These Security Features ASAP

Your Samsung Galaxy smartphone comes with a range of security features which you can enable to respond automatically and intelligently to activities like theft. Google rolled out three of these to eligible Android smartphones in 2024, namely, theft detection lock, offline device lock, and remote lock.

The theft detection lock feature identifies snatching motions using machine learning and immediately locks the device screen to protect its data from unauthorized access. The offline device lock feature automatically locks your Android smartphone when it hasn't been connected to the internet for a long time. If you have the remote lock feature enabled, you'll be able to remotely lock your smartphone using your phone number and a quick verification step. Furthermore, it'll also help you regain access to your account and explore other options to recover your smartphone.

If your Galaxy smartphone is running on One UI 7, you'll get two additional features in the Theft Protection suite — identity check and security delay. As a heads-up, the S25 series comes with the One UI 7 update out of the box, and you can download it on other compatible devices, including the S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5, S22, and S23 series through the Settings app.

The identity check feature requires the thief to use biometric authentication to make changes to sensitive security settings. If they try to reset the biometric settings, the security delay feature will ensure that the changes will only take effect after one hour.