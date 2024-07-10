Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Hands-On: The Cameras Make This Foldable Really Interesting

Samsung launched a flurry of new devices today at its bi-annual Unpacked show, and among them were two new phones — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (which we also went hands-on with) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. I think the Flip might be the more interesting of the two, and it's largely to do with the camera and some of the features the camera brings. That being the case, Samsung has some very stiff competition in this space with the Motorola Razr+ (2024) and the Motorola Razr (2024), the latter of which undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 6 by $400.

The main advantage Samsung has over Motorola in this space is that Samsung has been doing it quite a bit longer and the result is notable, especially in the hardware department. It's questionable as to whether the South Korean company has recaptured the top spot in the Flip-style foldable space — we'll have to wait for our full review to make that determination — but Samsung is making a strong push here. I spent some time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in New York City prior to the launch of the products and this is my first look.