Why Do Rotary Engines Make That Unique 'Brap Brap' Sound?

The Wankel rotary engine offers one of the most unique sounds of any ICE. Most famously used in various legendary Mazdas like the RX-7 and the supposedly banned Le Mans-winning 787B race car, the trademark of this engine rests in that signature brap-brap note. But why does the engine produce that noise at all, especially considering it rotates instead of reciprocates like a normal piston engine? Shouldn't it make a humming note instead? The reason why relates to how the engine actually works, so let's break it down piece by piece.

In short, factory Wankel engines don't make the brap-brap noise at idle, they make a constant low hum like an inline-six. That's because the individual notes a person hears are explosions occurring inside of an engine, modified by the exhaust gases as they exit the combustion chamber and run through various elements like mufflers and catalytic converters. In a stock rotary engine, those notes are all uniform because, from the factory, the plates separating the rotors are solid and prevent gases from interacting between combustion chambers.

Porting is similar to if someone were to put a heavier cam into a typical piston engine. To create this sound, you need both the intake and exhaust valves open at the same time for a split second, allowing the exhaust gases to bleed over slightly into the intake.

In other words, the intake valve needs to be open for longer than normal, creating a gas overlap. The air pressure differential means the exhaust gases rush to the intake side as the car sucks in fresh air for combustion, modifying the exhaust note and creating the off-note brap sound.