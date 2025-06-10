This T-Mobile App Might Be Recording Your Screen - Here's How To Turn It Off
Privacy is one of the most recurring concerns of the modern age, with privacy apps for your Android phone and iPhone being consistent desires in users. It's unfortunate, but as technology improves and becomes more interconnected, there are more potential avenues for others to peek directly at our devices and record our activities. Depending on the kind of phone you're using, as well as the company you get your mobile contract from, there may be a fairly overt method of screen recording already installed.
On phones supported by T-Mobile, there's a particular app called T-Life, which is intended to be used for general T-Mobile account management like paying your bill, checking your plan and services, and promotional options like discounts and perks that come with T-Mobile Magenta status. However, in addition to those basic features, T-Mobile has included a function that's raised some eyebrows: a Screen recordinger tool.
According to a statement from a T-Mobile representative to CNET, the Screen recording tool only captures interactions within the T-Life app and does not record personal information. Even so, this feature was added without an opportunity to opt-out, which is understandably concerning. The good news is that this feature can be disabled.
The Screen Recording function can be disabled in your T-Life settings
Rather than the Screen Share function already present in the T-Life app, which is intended for support staff to dial in and help you with troubleshooting, or the native screen record on Android phones, the Screen recording tool directly records activity within the T-Life app.
If you want to disable Screen Recording, simply:
- Open the T-Life app
- Tap the Manage option
- Go to the Settings menu indicated by the gear
- Scroll down to Preferences.
You should see the option for Screen Recording tool under the preferences heading.
- Just tap that to open the Screen recording option menu.
- Tap the toggle to disable it. You can tell it's off if the toggle has turned grey.
Some users on Reddit report not seeing this option in their Preferences, both on Android phones and iPhones. The Screen Recorder tool was rolled out near the end of May 2025, so it may not have hit all phones in T-Mobile's network at the time of writing. If you don't see the option, you may not be affected by the update as of yet, or your device may simply not be compatible with it.