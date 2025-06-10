This T-Mobile App Might Be Recording Your Screen - Here's How To Turn It Off

Privacy is one of the most recurring concerns of the modern age, with privacy apps for your Android phone and iPhone being consistent desires in users. It's unfortunate, but as technology improves and becomes more interconnected, there are more potential avenues for others to peek directly at our devices and record our activities. Depending on the kind of phone you're using, as well as the company you get your mobile contract from, there may be a fairly overt method of screen recording already installed.

On phones supported by T-Mobile, there's a particular app called T-Life, which is intended to be used for general T-Mobile account management like paying your bill, checking your plan and services, and promotional options like discounts and perks that come with T-Mobile Magenta status. However, in addition to those basic features, T-Mobile has included a function that's raised some eyebrows: a Screen recordinger tool.

According to a statement from a T-Mobile representative to CNET, the Screen recording tool only captures interactions within the T-Life app and does not record personal information. Even so, this feature was added without an opportunity to opt-out, which is understandably concerning. The good news is that this feature can be disabled.

