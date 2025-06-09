4 iPhone Features That Completely Disappeared
The original iPhone was undeniably a game-changer in the smartphone revolution. At a time when physical keyboards were still the norm, Apple took a bold leap by going all-in on a touchscreen-only design. Since then, the iPhone has come a long way, boasting improved performance, a sleeker design, and major camera upgrades. But with that progress, Apple has also phased out a few fan-favorite iPhone features. Think of the 3D Touch, 3.5mm headphone jack, and even the days when new iPhones came with a generous set of accessories.
Apple has also introduced new features and design changes — some aimed to make the iPhone more user-friendly, others likely driven by government regulations. While you might not notice dramatic differences when comparing iPhone models year over year, certain major features have disappeared. Some, like getting rid of the home button, were welcomed because they made room for slimmer bezels. Others, like the removal of the ring/silent switch, haven't gone over as well. Here are four major iPhone features that are now gone for good.
The home button
If there's one feature that gave the iPhone its iconic look, it was the physical home button. It had been there since the very first model launched in 2007. When Steve Jobs introduced it, he put it plainly: "It takes you home wherever you are. And that's it."
Over the years, the home button became more than just a way to return to the home screen or wake up the device. You could use it to take screenshots, access Siri, switch between apps, and force restart the iPhone if it froze. Then, in 2013, Apple introduced Touch ID and turned the home button into a fingerprint sensor. It didn't just unlock the device; it also made it easier to confirm Apple Pay purchases.
When Apple dropped the home button, iPhones switched to Face ID. While it's also fast, it does require you to look at the screen. Unless Apple adopts under-display fingerprint sensors, like most high-end Android phones have, that limitation isn't going away.
For the fans of the home button, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (released in 2017) were the last flagship models to have it. Apple kept it alive a little longer in the more affordable iPhone SE line, but with the launch of the iPhone 16E, it's finally been phased out. Still, removing the home button made sense, as it allowed for edge-to-edge screens and better water resistance.
Ring/silent switch
The home button wasn't the only feature that made it iconic. From the very first model, it also had a physical ring/silent switch. It allowed you to mute your iPhone instantly, without having to unlock it or dig through settings. That haptic feedback made it possible to use the switch during meetings or at the movies without even looking at the screen. And with a quick glance at the switch, you could always tell if silent mode was on: if you saw orange, it was.
Apple moved away from the ring/silent switch with the iPhone 15 Pro, and then removed it entirely with the iPhone 16 lineup. The good thing is that Apple didn't just take it away but replaced it with a more customizable Action button. While the switch is gone, you can still toggle between ring and silent modes by simply long-pressing the new button. You can also set up the Action button to do other things, like launch an app, turn on the flashlight, or activate Focus mode.
Lightning port
Earlier, iPhones used a 30-pin connector, which Apple later ditched in 2012 with the new Lightning port. The new connector was 80% smaller and could be plugged in either way. And it didn't stop with iPhones, either. Apple made it the standard across many of its devices, including iPads, iPods, AirPods, and various Mac accessories. This meant you could charge and connect almost all your Apple devices using a single cable.
In 2023, though, Apple had no choice but to drop the Lightning port and switch to the widely used USB-C due to the new regulations from the European Union. To be fair, the company was already headed in that direction, starting with the iPad Pro in 2018. Now, with the iPhone 15 and newer models, USB-C has become the standard. The change means you can finally charge both Apple and non-Apple devices with the same cable.
Switching to USB-C also meant faster charging than Lightning at the same voltage. If you still have the Lightning cables lying around, you can keep using them with a USB-C to Lightning adapter. If not, it's best to sell, donate, or recycle them.
The notch
When Apple removed the home button from the iPhone, they also introduced the now-famous "notch" at the top of the screen. It was needed to fit several components, including the front camera, earpiece, microphone, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, flood illuminator, dot projector, and infrared camera. Although the iPhone X wasn't the first smartphone to feature a notch, it was the one that brought it into the mainstream. Soon after, several Android devices, including Google's Pixel 3, adopted a similar design.
Apple did shrink the notch by a few millimeters with the iPhone 13 before replacing it altogether with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The newer iPhones now feature a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display. While it's not a huge visual upgrade from the original notch, the Dynamic Island has become more useful with recent iOS updates. It lets you keep an eye on calls, control music, follow Apple Maps directions, and even switch between apps more easily.
In the US, Apple has also removed the physical SIM card slot with newer iPhones to make them more secure. So, it's likely that iPhones in other countries will eventually follow suit and switch to eSIM as well.