4 iPhone Features That Completely Disappeared

If there's one feature that gave the iPhone its iconic look, it was the physical home button. It had been there since the very first model launched in 2007. When Steve Jobs introduced it, he put it plainly: "It takes you home wherever you are. And that's it."

Over the years, the home button became more than just a way to return to the home screen or wake up the device. You could use it to take screenshots, access Siri, switch between apps, and force restart the iPhone if it froze. Then, in 2013, Apple introduced Touch ID and turned the home button into a fingerprint sensor. It didn't just unlock the device; it also made it easier to confirm Apple Pay purchases.

When Apple dropped the home button, iPhones switched to Face ID. While it's also fast, it does require you to look at the screen. Unless Apple adopts under-display fingerprint sensors, like most high-end Android phones have, that limitation isn't going away.

For the fans of the home button, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (released in 2017) were the last flagship models to have it. Apple kept it alive a little longer in the more affordable iPhone SE line, but with the launch of the iPhone 16E, it's finally been phased out. Still, removing the home button made sense, as it allowed for edge-to-edge screens and better water resistance.

