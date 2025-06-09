Do Car Dealers Really Overcharge Women? Here's What The Data Says

A major factor in determining overall sales for a manufacturer is the reputation of its dealerships. Whole workshops now exist online that break down in clinical detail how dealerships should prioritize certain elements like personalized experiences, handling reviews, encouraging and listening to feedback, and more. Furthermore, specialized sites allow consumers to review and rate dealerships and service centers, making for a more informed customer than ever before. An important factor considering how many things first-time buyers get wrong when buying a new car. However, even with all of these tools available at our disposal, are dealerships still exhibiting signs of something far more basic and fundamental: namely, sexism?

Sadly, though perhaps not too surprisingly for some women out there, surveys indicate that women still experience levels of discrimination. These include, but aren't limited to: deferring to a man who's present, name-calling, and other forms of microaggression, in addition to women paying more on average than men for identical cars. Collectively, this well-documented phenomenon is called the "pink tax," and yes, studies indicate it persists to this day.

For example, Jerry analyzed sales figures in all 50 states and found that, on average, women pay $142/year more than men on car payments, up to $7,800 over the length of ownership. Women are also quoted slightly higher for insurance and service fees, with over 50,000 quotes analyzed and showing small percentage increases between each population. Similar studies exist from other organizations like Edmunds confirming such numbers. These numbers may be minor in isolation, but they certainly add up. Plus, there's the dealership experience to consider, and how to deal with that. Let's dive into it in more detail.

