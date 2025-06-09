The Original James Bond Never Drove An Aston Martin: What 007 Drove In The Books

If more than six decades worth of cinematic adventures has taught us nothing else, it's that the only thing British super spy James Bond appreciates as much as a shaken martini, a finely tailored suit, and the company of a strong, beautiful woman, is a high-end automobile tricked out with a few fancy gadgets and gizmos. Of course, those vehicles tend to bear the badge of Aston Martin, which 007 has driven more than any other automobile brand during his big screen run. That is more than fitting given that Aston Martin is an English brand, and 007 is a distinctly British sort of secret agent.

Despite the legitimately iconic big screen pairing of James Bond and Aston Martin, it's worth noting that 007's origins are literary in nature. Ian Fleming published the first Bond book "Casino Royale" in 1953, almost a full decade before the MI6 agent made his big screen debut in 1962's "Dr. No." Interestingly enough, there was no Aston Martin to be seen in "Dr. No," or in the 1963 follow-up, "From Russia With Love." In fact, Bond didn't drive one until 1964's "Goldfinger."

For the record, that was the first time Bond ever drove an Aston Martin, as he actually piloted a 1931 4.5 Litre Bentley Blower in Fleming's "Casino Royale." While Bentley is, fittingly, also a British brand, the beastly Blower builds are far less appealing than the Aston Martin, making the change understandable for the decidedly visual medium of cinema.

