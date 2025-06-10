Can A Bad Transmission Damage Your Engine

My firsthand experience dealing with used cars has led me on a long and arduous journey of diagnosing and troubleshooting various issues and faults. I've had my fair share of engine misfires, overheating mishaps, pesky check engine codes, and, most recently, transmission faults. My friend bought a 2012 Mazda CX-9 from an elderly and distinguished gentleman, a V6-powered three-row crossover with an all-leather interior, a sunroof, and good looks to match. It drives like a Mazda 6 sedan, and the 3.7 V6 offers plenty of shove.

However, the check engine light and transmission warning lights are on, and the six-speed automatic transmission jerks violently when shifting to Drive (D) or Reverse (R) from Park (P), a condition otherwise referred to as shift shock. Despite the warning lights and the alarming thud whenever we shifted to D or R, the Mazda was otherwise smooth, quick, and driveable, but not until the engine started to overheat and regurgitate coolant. As it turns out, the radiator and engine thermostat were on their last legs, which also caused the automatic transmission to overheat and malfunction.

A quick scan also revealed the P0998:00-AF fault code, indicating a problem with the Mazda's shift solenoid. The shift shock went away after overhauling the entire cooling system, but clearing the fault code necessitates replacing the shift solenoid, which is next on our agenda. The point is, the engine was unaffected by the transmission's lingering issues. A faulty gearbox will not directly damage your engine, but it may lead to accelerated wear and tear, depending on the symptoms.

