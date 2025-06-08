The 5 Best Classic Cars Under $10,000

The Mazda RX-7 makes for a wonderful option here, as an affordably priced newer classic. These cars are increasingly collectible, often garnering second glances in the street from fans. The RX-7, if you're not aware, is famous for its rotary engine — a design marvel with German roots, offering enthusiasts a real sporting experience. First offered to American audiences in 1971 with the RX-2, Mazda's engineers refined the motor, which later ended up in the RX-7, debuting in 1978.

These twin-rotor engines were placed behind the front axle, which led the marketing team at Mazda to come up with the term "front mid-engine," describing the car's unique configuration. Due to this setup, an RX-7 had almost perfect 50/50 front-to-rear weight balance, combined with a low center of gravity. Bring these elements together with a low drag coefficient, and you have an expressive and capable ride. The second generation (1986-1992) is more affordable, so set your year range to that when shopping — you may even find one in the $8,000 range.

Some car nerds will lay claim that the RX-7, or any other rotary-engine car for that matter, is unreliable and difficult to maintain. Like any other car, especially when used, there are many factors to consider — chief among them, how much care and attention to maintenance the previous owner paid? It's always recommended to thoroughly research a used car before purchasing — here, it's no different. Consult a mechanic and do a proper background check before pulling the trigger.

