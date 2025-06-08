The 5 Best Classic Cars Under $10,000
With the used classic car market seemingly out of control when it comes to pricing and affordability, many enthusiasts may find themselves completely turned off from the prospect of owning a classic. Used cars that you once thought were "bargains" can go for tens of thousands more than you'd assume on Bring a Trailer auctions, as the demand for analog whips steadily increases. Younger generations of car buyers want in on 20th-century outdated tech, while older drivers with deeper pockets want the nostalgia, even if it's in the six-figure range. But that doesn't always have to be the case, as we will outline here — there are options available for fans of cool, classic cars that are cheap.
Here, we hand-picked five best classics to discuss — all of which are available in the $10,000-and-under range — with cultural cache, fun factor, and collectability in mind. Higher mileage versions will tip the price further in your favor, and if you have the time — and patience — then you can find some incredible bargains requiring a bit of work. These picks in our list run the gamut from nimble imports to American might, offering something for everyone.
Mazda RX-7
The Mazda RX-7 makes for a wonderful option here, as an affordably priced newer classic. These cars are increasingly collectible, often garnering second glances in the street from fans. The RX-7, if you're not aware, is famous for its rotary engine — a design marvel with German roots, offering enthusiasts a real sporting experience. First offered to American audiences in 1971 with the RX-2, Mazda's engineers refined the motor, which later ended up in the RX-7, debuting in 1978.
These twin-rotor engines were placed behind the front axle, which led the marketing team at Mazda to come up with the term "front mid-engine," describing the car's unique configuration. Due to this setup, an RX-7 had almost perfect 50/50 front-to-rear weight balance, combined with a low center of gravity. Bring these elements together with a low drag coefficient, and you have an expressive and capable ride. The second generation (1986-1992) is more affordable, so set your year range to that when shopping — you may even find one in the $8,000 range.
Some car nerds will lay claim that the RX-7, or any other rotary-engine car for that matter, is unreliable and difficult to maintain. Like any other car, especially when used, there are many factors to consider — chief among them, how much care and attention to maintenance the previous owner paid? It's always recommended to thoroughly research a used car before purchasing — here, it's no different. Consult a mechanic and do a proper background check before pulling the trigger.
Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang is an American icon, as culturally relevant and revered as baseball, apple pie, and bluegrass. Simply put, the Mustang's identity is wholly tied to 20th-century Americana, as a canonical Detroit muscle car with an undeniable legacy. While the older options from the 1960s are iconic and as such, highly sought-after, if you want a piece of Mustang history, you can get it for under $10,000. The third (1979 to 1993) and fourth (1994 to 2004) generation Mustangs are relatively easy to find and won't require a second mortgage on your house to finance.
The third generation, sometimes referred to as the "5.0 Foxbody", seems to fetch a bit more than its successor, the fourth generation SN-95 type (1994 to 1998) or the fifth generation SN-99 type (1999 to 2004). The latter can be sourced for an average price of $9,414 at the time of publishing, making for an affordable slice of Americana. If you found a 2001 Ford Mustang in good shape with relatively low miles, you would have on your hands a legendary stalwart of the tail end of the muscle car era. For fans of Detroit-made sports cars, this is one of the best classics around.
Honda Del Sol
If you like cute cars and Japanese reliability, consider the Honda De Sol. Sure, there's the Civic, but the Del Sol gets overlooked by many enthusiasts. This is a fun convertible baby targa and a very close cousin to the Honda CRX, the platform on which Del Sols are based. The car was available to American enthusiasts from 1992 to 1997, with production continuing in the Japanese and European markets until 1998, making for a short run. They are relatively rare, with a total production run of 74,936 cars for the U.S. market. The Del Sol came in three trims: the S Coupe, the Si Coupe, and the VTEC Coupe — the fastest option. For many, a Del Sol's appeal lies in its open targa top.
Those targa tops, like on a Porsche 914, had to be manually moved by hand for all of the U.S. Del Sol versions, requiring drivers to find a helping hand on a sunny day. But for those lucky enough to find a right-side driven Japanese import, or a left-side Euro version, those models came with mechanically engaged targa tops. The roof, called a "TransTop" by Honda's marketing team, would retract the roof with levers, sliding it back under its trunk lid, and conversely, put the top back up with the push of a button. The fun factor is really high here, and savvy shoppers can likely source a Honda Del Sol — typically the 1993-year model — for under $10,000 with some persistence.
MG B Roadster
If you want a piece of classic car history, with distinct British flair, you can have it with the MG B Roadster. This renowned little sports car was introduced to American car fans way back in 1962, continuing production until 1980. Seeing them on the road now, MGs tend to turn heads, especially considering how old they are. Purchasing an MG B Roadster is buying a piece of history, as an antique automobile, it's also a commitment to maintenance and upkeep as Father Time takes his toll.
Fans of classic British sports cars can find one of these soft-top convertibles for under $10,000 when car shopping. MG B's can certainly fetch a higher sticker price with certain models and years, combined with mint condition status, but there are bargains out there. All of these cars had leather seating as standard, combined with trims like the GT, MGC, and GT V8, paired with four-speed manual gearboxes and optional electrically engaged overdrive.
The standard Roadster's four-cylinder engine put out a modest 95 horsepower, for a zero-to-60 mph of 11 seconds. While these cars won't give you whiplash from raw power, they offer class and fun in a small package. If you live in a part of the country where winter isn't a thing, and have time on weekends to wrench and ride, then this could be a great hobby car project.
Mercedes 450SLC
While historically it may have been commonly associated with pricey luxury status, the Mercedes brand is becoming more and more attainable as time goes by. The German car manufacturer produced the 450SLC — C107 two-door coupes from 1971 to 1980, and now, 50-odd years later, they can be had for affordable prices. Unlike the other coupes in our list, this car is a beast, coming with a standard 4.5-liter, fuel-injected eight-cylinder motor, putting out 230 horsepower. However, the car's power went down as the years progressed due to fuel-injection systems and federal regulations, with the last model putting out a measly 160 horsepower.
Gas mileage notwithstanding, there is enough heft here to dig out of corners, though with a total weight of 3,679 pounds, they are not so light on their feet. The 450SLC came with a three-speed automatic transmission as standard — unfortunately, it was never offered in a manual configuration. As such, this could be considered more of a comfortable touring car, and not something you would punch up and down coastal roads while surfing the gearbox. The cars were offered with optional hard-top convertible configurations, now going for even lower prices than the standard models. The mid-to-late 1970s seem to be a sweetspot for deals; you could likely source your own classic 450SLC for around $7,000 with some digging online. If you're looking for a robust and classy classic, enthusiasts will find lots to love here.