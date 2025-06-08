Why Car Exhaust Pipes Drip Water (And Is It Normal?)

Noticing any type of fluid leaking from your vehicle can usually be an immediate cause for concern. However, you may be surprised to find that there are some situations where seeing water dripping from your car is really no issue at all. One of the most common places to see excess water drip is the vehicle's exhaust pipe.

Most of the time, seeing a drip of water coming from your exhaust is no concern at all, and is a natural process. This typically happens due to the condensation that builds up when you start your vehicle. Before you start your car, there is very little heat in the exhaust system, and when the hot gasses from the engine pass through the cold exhaust system, condensation will form and will slowly drip water through your exhaust pipe.

Just because it is mostly normal for water to drip from your exhaust pipe doesn't mean that is always the case. If you find your vehicle is leaking an excessive amount of water, it could mean there is a significant engine issue that needs to be fixed immediately. Another possible major issue is if the water is not clear, that means there could be a crack in the antifreeze reservoir.

