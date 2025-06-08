Why Do TOW Missiles Have Wires?

When you think of a missile launching, you probably think of a large projectile launching out of a silo and flying up into the sky all on its own. However, that's not the only kind of missile out there; missiles come in all shapes, sizes, and applications, some with little quirks that might not immediately make sense if you don't know what they're intended for. A good example of this is the TOW missile, which is short for "tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided."

With a concept dating as far back as World War II, this particular flavor of missile has a distinctive trait present in both its name and design: a long wire trailing off the back as it flies. Unlike in a long-range missile, which is equipped with a remote guidance system, a short-range missile like a TOW receives its instructions directly from an operator via electrical signals sent through its attached wires.

It might seem strange to have a wire attached to something that's about to explode, but in actuality, attaching a wire to a TOW missile makes it much easier for artillery operators to directly control the missile's trajectory and speed. This, in turn, makes the TOW missile even better at punching through heavily-fortified targets like tanks and bunkers.

