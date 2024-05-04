The U.S Army Just Unveiled The Newest Version Of Its Combat-Tested Bradley IFV

Early in 2024, reports surfaced that the U.S. Army had inked a deal with Elbit Systems to acquire the Iron Fist active protection system (APS) to outfit the M2 Bradley. Now, it has become clear what the new batch of APS was intended for: a comprehensive upgrade of its M2A4 fleet to the new M2A4E1 standard.

The latest version of the M2 comes with several upgrades, with the most significant being the inclusion of the Iron Fist. From images released during the rollout ceremony of the M2A4E1, it's evident how much the APS has transformed the turret of the IFV. Alongside smoke grenade launchers, numerous sighting systems for both the gunner and commander, and the TOW missile launcher, the turret is now equipped with AESA radar slates, cameras, and Iron Fist's counter-munition launchers.

Given the significant threat posed by FPV-type drones on the modern battlefield, as demonstrated in Ukraine, the introduction of the M2A4E1 couldn't be more timely. According to Elbit, the system can detect, and then neutralize, loitering drones from a mile out. The hard-kill protection system will undoubtedly enhance the survivability of the vehicles, their crew, and the dismounts during deployments. In addition to drones, the Bradley will still face challenges from anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other traditional anti-vehicle munitions, among other threats — all of which the Iron Fist has a good testing record of being able to reliably defeat.