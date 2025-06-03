5 Non-Craftsman Products That Work With Craftsman Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The proprietary battery systems used by many major tool brands can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, using the same charger and batteries for a garage full of tools can save both space and money. On the other hand, it can be annoying once you're locked into a particular brand's power system but want to use a cordless tool from somewhere else — whether because it's cheaper or perhaps the tool you want isn't made by the former.

Fortunately, there are several lesser-known brands that make third-party tools that are compatible with bigger brands' batteries. For example, you can find brad nailers, glue guns, and other non-Makita tools that work Makita batteries. Similarly, there are third-party tools that aren't made by Craftsman but are still compatible with Craftsman batteries. Namely, the company's V20 batteries — its newer lithium-ion units that were introduced in 2018 and currently power over 100 different cordless devices made by Craftsman, such as drills, saws, and vacuums.

Craftsman isn't regarded as one of the most expensive tool brands, but you may find third-party tools from no-name manufacturers that are even more affordable. You should always dig into reviews and tool forums before purchasing something from a little-known tool brand, of course, since there is no shortage of lemons out there. But, sometimes you'll find a solid tool that's cheap and functional and will work with your V20 batteries. Here are five non-Craftsman products that work with Craftsman batteries.

