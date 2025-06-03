5 Non-Craftsman Products That Work With Craftsman Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The proprietary battery systems used by many major tool brands can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, using the same charger and batteries for a garage full of tools can save both space and money. On the other hand, it can be annoying once you're locked into a particular brand's power system but want to use a cordless tool from somewhere else — whether because it's cheaper or perhaps the tool you want isn't made by the former.
Fortunately, there are several lesser-known brands that make third-party tools that are compatible with bigger brands' batteries. For example, you can find brad nailers, glue guns, and other non-Makita tools that work Makita batteries. Similarly, there are third-party tools that aren't made by Craftsman but are still compatible with Craftsman batteries. Namely, the company's V20 batteries — its newer lithium-ion units that were introduced in 2018 and currently power over 100 different cordless devices made by Craftsman, such as drills, saws, and vacuums.
Craftsman isn't regarded as one of the most expensive tool brands, but you may find third-party tools from no-name manufacturers that are even more affordable. You should always dig into reviews and tool forums before purchasing something from a little-known tool brand, of course, since there is no shortage of lemons out there. But, sometimes you'll find a solid tool that's cheap and functional and will work with your V20 batteries. Here are five non-Craftsman products that work with Craftsman batteries.
Taingwei Cordless Camping Fan
Taingwei makes a handful of products that are compatible with Craftsman V20 batteries, including a convenient clip-on fan that you can use upright or easily attach to things like lawnmowers and baby carriages. If you're looking for a fan that also includes an LED light and can be remotely controlled, Taingwei also makes a model with both features — its Cordless Camping Fan, which sells on Amazon for around $46. Of course, the fan can be used for a range of applications and locations, but its relatively small size makes it especially suitable for camping — it's 6.68 x 4.84 x 7.4 inches in size.
It's also fairly quiet, with a motor that generates about 55 decibels, which makes it useful for keeping you cool as you sleep. The fan is equipped with a timer, hanging hook, and a 180-degree rotation design. Both the light and fan have three different power settings, which can be adjusted using the included remote control. (The remote doesn't use Craftsman batteries, but instead two AAA batteries that aren't included.)
The device works with several models of Craftsman V20 batteries, including 4 Ah and 6 Ah capacities, as well as larger 9 Ah capacities that can provide even longer runtimes. With a 4 Ah Craftsman V20 battery, Taingwei says the fan will last a full 12 hours, long enough to keep you cool all day while fishing or camping or all night as you sleep. That's over four times how long Craftsman's own Cordless V20 Misting Fan is rated to run for (though that product costs more and offers misting capabilities that Taingwei's camping lacks).
Dewdys Tire Inflator
Craftsman makes a cordless tire inflator that is just one of several Lowe's finds that can be handy for off-road enthusiasts, but it's not the only air inflator that's compatible with V20 batteries. Dewdys makes a variety of third party air inflators that work with batteries from tool brands like Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt — including its Cordless Tire Inflator Air Compressor for Craftsman V20, which sells on Amazon for $50.
The device, which works with multiple V20 models — including the 2 Ah, 4 Ah, and 9 Ah batteries. Since it's totally cordless, it's the perfect accessory to keep in your trunk for emergencies or take with you when playing recreational sports. Or, you can keep it home for inflating pool toys and air mattresses. It maxes out at 150 psi with an airflow of up to 50 l/min, so it should be able to inflate standard car tires in two-and-a-half minutes. You'll want something larger for trucks, tractors, or trailers, but it'll do the job when it comes to bicycles, motorcycles, passenger cars and even midsize SUVs.
The Dewdys Tire Inflator is also easy to operate. Just set your desired pressure level and the compressor will pump air before automatically stopping once pressure is reached, within +/- 1 psi. This also helps avoid over-inflation. While the product isn't made by Craftsman or any other well-known brand, it does come with a year tool-and-battery warranty if it turns out not be as functional as advertised.
Taingwei Battery Inverter
Whether you're camping, hanging out in your backyard, or working on a job site, there are some electrical devices you'll need that aren't cordless. That doesn't mean they're useless without a wall outlet, however, as you can use a portable power inverter with AC 110V capabilities to give them juice. The Taingwei 350W Power Inverter for Craftsman V20 essentially allows you to use Craftsman batteries to power not just Craftsman or third-party compatible tools, but anything else that can plug into USB ports or 110V power outlets.
The sine wave inverter is FCC, CE, and ROHS certified, and uses an integrated smart chip to prevent Craftsman batteries from overheating, overloading, or short-circuiting, as well as preventing overcurrent and overvoltage issues. A cooling fan is built into the chassis, and Taingwei also says that the inverter is rigorously tested. With these added safety measures, you can also use the product in your home during power outages to keep your fridge running and other uses. In this situation, you could also use it to power backup lights, but the device comes with its own 300-lumen LED light that can be used as well. The light has three brightness settings and an SOS strobe mode.
A digital display makes it easier to control the inverter. Plus, you can power multiple devices at once. A $90 2-port option is available, as well as a 4-port model for an additional $40. Additionally, the inverter sports 3 USB-A ports and a USB-C port with DC5V/2.1A output. A 5V DC port is also included. You can charge phones, tablets, and other USB devices at the same as powering another item with the 110V outlet.
Yex-Bur Work Light
Among the Lowe's tools that no DIY mechanic should go without is the Craftsman 2000-lumen LED Plug-in Portable Work Light, but the reason it's called portable is that it's conveniently lightweight and foldable. You still need to plug it in for it to work, so if you're in need of a cordless work light that you can use pretty much anywhere, Yex-Bur makes one that offers the same brightness that also works with Craftsman batteries.
The Yex-Bur 2000-lumen LED Work Light for Craftsman V20 sells for $40 on Amazon and has an upright design. Not only does its compatibility with Craftsman V20 batteries make the work light especially portable, but it also comes with a wrist strap to make carrying it around easier and safer. Plus, it's built with sturdy zinc alloy to allow the device to better withstand rough-and-tumble job sites.
Yex-Bur's work light sports three rows of LED lights and offers three different brightness settings — a short button press turns the middle row on, a second press lights two rows, and a third press lights all the bulbs for maximum brightness. The head pivots 90 degrees to better angle the light. In addition to the LEDs, the device also includes an integrated 5V/2.1A USB port on its handle, so you can also charge your phone in an emergency or while you work or use it to power a small speaker for some job site tunes.
Dewdys Jump Starter
Some tools work perfectly fine — if not slightly more inconvenient — as corded options, but one device that really needs to be cordless is a jump starter, since you'll want to store it in your trunk for emergencies. Craftsman makes just such a tool that you should always keep in your car if you're worried about a dead battery, but the Craftsman 1500-amp 12V Portable Car Battery Jump Starter with Digital Display doesn't come cheap. If you're looking for a more affordable option that's compatible with Craftsman V20 batteries, there's one made by Dewdys, which also sells third-party jump starters that work with DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita batteries.
The Dewdys Jump Starter, which sells for $35 on Amazon, allows you to use a Craftsman V20 Max battery with jumper cables to restart an engine battery (it's designed to work with 3.5L engines and smaller). Having the device on hand means you won't need to rely on another vehicle if stranded with a dead battery. The included alligator clamps are large enough to easily make terminal connections and have insulated handles for safety.
The machine is easy to operate and uses a simple indicator light to let you know everything's working correctly. A flashing green light lets you know the starter is charging, while a solid green light means it's ready to jump. A flashing red light indicates low battery. If both the red and green lights are on, that means you've got the positive and negative terminal connections reversed, which is a fairly common mistake people make when jump-starting a car. One thing to note before you purchase the product: though there aren't a ton of user reviews, the device does have a middling 3.1 out of 5 overall customer score.