5 Lowe's Tools No DIY Mechanic Should Be Without

Kobalt is a brand of mid-to-high-range hand and power tools that are made both by Great Neck and Chevron, which also manufactures Skil power tools. You can find many Kobalt products at Lowe's Home Improvement, including its 64-piece Mechanic's Tool Set of sockets, which is one of the best Kobalt mechanic's tool sets you can buy at Lowe's. Based on over 300 customer ratings and a user score of 4.6 out of five.

Within its included protective hard case, you're getting one ratchet that can do the job of three since it's compatible with three different sizes: 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch. You're also getting a few dozen socket sizes in both metric and SAE standards, which will fit the vast majority of components in whatever vehicle you're working on. The ratchet and sockets are built of chrome vanadium steel and are heat-treated, so you can expect them to be strong, durable, and long-lasting. Plus, they've got a professional grade, high-polish finish that both looks nice and makes the tools easy to clean.

Also included with the set are 22 hex bits, a ¼-inch spinner, an adapter, and three very useful extensions — one for each ratchet size. If you're a DIY mechanic who wants to do literally everything yourself, you may want to opt for an even more comprehensive toolset, such as Kobalt's 100-piece anniversary set. Options such as these have even more sizes, minimizing the chance you don't have the right socket for the job. But, with dozens of pieces, the Kobalt 64-piece Mechanic's Tool Set is still a smart buy that you'll get plenty of use out of, and it can be purchased from Lowe's for $64.98.