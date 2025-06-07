What Your Smart TV's Error Code 106 Means (And How To Fix It)

Using a smart TV is usually pretty straightforward. You connect it to Wi-Fi, install a few apps, and start streaming. The experience is more or less the same across most major smart TV operating systems. But once in a while, things can go wrong. Sometimes, it's a serious issue like a black screen, while other times it's just a confusing error code. One example is the error code 106, which can suddenly pop up for no reason.

Error code 106 usually shows up when your LG, Samsung, or other smart TV has trouble connecting to Wi-Fi. This means you can't stream your favorite shows and movies, browse the web, or play games that require an online connection. Thankfully, there's no need to go back to cable TV or dust off your DVD player just yet, as it's possible to fix the error code 106.

Before troubleshooting the TV, though, make sure your Wi-Fi connection isn't the problem. The easiest way to do this is by testing the internet on another device connected to the same network, like your phone or PC. You can also try connecting your TV to a different network, such as your phone's mobile hotspot. This can help you figure out whether your router settings are blocking the TV from connecting or accessing the internet.

