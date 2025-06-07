Yes, You Can Remove A Torx Bolt Without A Torx Socket - Here's How

The precise tool and method you'll want to use to remove a Torx bolt depends on the current condition of the bolt in question. Specifically, if it has a post in the center that is still intact, and whether or not you care if it stays that way. If the post is still there, and you'd prefer it to stay there, then the best option to start with would be a flathead screwdriver. If you can find a flat head that's just large enough to fit into two of the star's two endpoints, you should be able to find enough purchase to turn and remove the bolt, even if you can't push it all the way in.

If you can't get enough torque from partially inserting a flat head screwdriver, you might need to bust the center post so you can get a better grip. The center post is actually not as strong as it looks, and could theoretically be chopped off by jabbing at it with a smaller flathead. Alternatively, you can use a power drill and a drill bit. Just find a drill bit that's slightly larger in diameter than the gap between the post and the rim of the star, insert it into the gap, and run it. The rotation should bust the post, and then you can get a flathead in there.

If the post is already busted, or you've busted it yourself, but the flathead doesn't get enough torque, the last tool you can use is a hex key. As long as you've got enough space in the head to insert it, it should fit the star perfectly. Just stick the short end in and give it a turn.

