Try These Types Of Screws For Woodworking If You Aren't Using Glue Or Nails

It's important to pick a good drive head when selecting a woodworking screw for two reasons: convenience and safety. Not all drive types can be driven down as easily — using a slotted flat head, for instance, is almost guaranteed to send your power drill flying off in random directions if you try for sustained drilling. That's already incredibly annoying, but if your drill is flying all over the place, you risk damaging your project, or worse, injuring yourself.

What you really want is a drive that your drill can jab firmly into and hold in place until you're done drilling. For this purpose, torx screws are an ideal choice. Torx screws are also known as star heads, because their drive patterns are shaped like a six-pointed star. Those six points ensure the tip of your drill is held firmly in place while you drive a screw in, and also make removing the screw a little easier if it's stripped. Don't worry if you don't have a torx bit for your drill; certain brands like Power Pro will include a free bit in boxes of torx screws if you buy them from stores like Amazon.

If you can't or don't want to use a torx screw, your next best bet would be the old standby, Phillips-head drives. They're cheap, common, they do a reasonably good job of holding your drill bit in place while you work, and you've almost definitely got a bit for them already. Compared to torx screws, you may still experience some slippage when drilling Phillips-heads, but certainly less than a slotted head.

