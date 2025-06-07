Here's What Happened To Herman Munster's Original Munster Koach

The tricky thing about classic television vehicles is that there are always those looking to replicate them and cash in on their brand. Just about any famous car has multiple duplicates floating around the car collector community, which can make it difficult to pin down the genuine article. The Munster Koach is no exception to this, with a handful of duplicates spotted in personal collections and automotive and pop culture museums over the years.

Butch Patrick, the actor who portrayed young Eddie Munster all those years ago, owns a Munster Koach that he likes to bring to conventions, but it's clear at a glance that it's just a replica. Even George Barris' daughter, Joji Barris-Paster, doesn't have the original Koach in her collection, with the Koach in the Barris Kustom storage space merely being an exhibition vehicle wheeled out for car shows or charity events.

Thankfully, the Munster Koach is one of the rare few classic vehicles to have a pinpointed home, plus the proof to back it up. The original Munster Koach is currently in the possession of the Volo Auto Museum in Volo, Illinois, where it's on display for the public. Unlike other replicas, this vehicle is backed by both a Certificate of Authenticity and a Letter of Authenticity straight from Barris Kustoms. It's a licensed Barris Kustoms creation, signed off on by George Barris himself.

