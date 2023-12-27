One Fast Coffin: What Ever Happened To The Drag-U-La?

Back in the 1960s, American television was littered with shows that eventually became indelibly etched into pop culture. "The Addams Family," "Gilligan's Island," "I Dream of Jeanie," "Batman," and dozens of others (the list goes on forever) are looked back on fondly, and perhaps not without a lot of smirks.

One of those shows was a silly short-lived sitcom about a family of monsters called "The Munsters," which included husband Herman (a Frankenstein-like monster), his wife Lily (a vampire), Grandpa (also a vampire), and children Marilyn (who oddly was a monster) and Eddie (a kid werewolf). Don't ask, just watch.

The show only aired for two years (between 1964 and 1966) with just 70 episodes, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone of even a younger generation who hasn't at least heard of the hilariously macabre household thanks to never-ending reruns in syndication. And if not that, then via Rob Zombie's 2022 Munster movie remake.

During the first season (episode 36, entitled "Hot Rod Herman," airdate May 27, 1965), son Eddie brags to a female friend that his dad (Herman) can beat her dad in a race down at the Mockingbird Heights drag strip. Herman, of course, doesn't win and loses the family car known as the Munster Koach (also seen in the same episode) in the process. This angers Lily, but Grandpa has a "brilliant" plan to get it back — they'll build a dragster (in the garage) that can't be beaten. Enter the Drag-u-la.