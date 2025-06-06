What Happened To Overplay From Shark Tank Season 15?

Imagine if there's a way for you to transform any video you recorded on your smartphone into a mobile game. Or a means to turn a meme into an interactive gaming experience. Overplay lets you do this — and more. The app, developed by entrepreneurs Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, uses AI to give users the ability to turn any short video into an interactive video game they can share with friends on social media. The best part is that the process has been streamlined with simple controls and editing buttons, so there's no need to learn any coding.

Projansky and Strzalka are no strangers to the industry. The two met while working at Sesame Street's Sesame Workshop in 2008. Projansky used to design games for some of the best-selling game consoles of all time, while Strzalka focused on the business side of things. They made Overplay with the desire to disrupt an already massive gaming industry by offering something new. They initially raised over $1 million via WeFunder and also received backing outside of the crowdfunding site, bringing the total to $3.7 million by early 2024.

After soft-launching on iOS and Android, Overplay reached around 150,000 downloads and over 1 million games played in a matter of weeks. However, to better market their brand and reach a wider audience, Projanksy and Strzalka decided to pitch their app on "Shark Tank" Season 15.

